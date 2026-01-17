Mavericks to Cut Ties With Klay Thompson, D’Angelo Russell Amid Bad Anthony Davis Trade News

The Dallas Mavericks appear to be housing a host of possible trade candidates. Despite picking up an injury, some reports aren’t ruling out a possible Anthony Davis trade. However, he’s not the only one who could find himself on the chopping block. It seems Shams Charania’s report from December still stands true. Both Klay Thompson and D’Angelo Russell could be out in a few weeks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The latest scoop came from Dallas Hoops Journal’s Grant Afseth. According to the insider, the Mavericks are still very much open to trading both Russell and Thompson. The former’s case is justified. D’Angelo Russell has failed to record any playing time in eight of the last nine games. The only exception came in a blowout loss against the Bulls, where he played 19 minutes.

The former Lakers guard’s demeanor has also shifted. He’s barely active on the bench after having high aspirations of joining the Mavericks during the summer. That experiment hasn’t worked out. Russell is shooting a sub par $29% from three and is averaging a career-low 10.2 points per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s obvious [Russell] needs a fresh start,” a West scout told Dallas Hoops Journal.

Imago Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (center) watches the game against the Utah Jazz in street clothes with guard Klay Thompson (left) and forward Caleb Martin (right) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Klay Thompson’s trade is marred with complexities. He’s performed well, including a 26-point performance in the Mavericks’ latest win over the Utah Jazz. However, with an eye to building around Cooper Flagg, the Mavs might be inclined to find a suitor for Thompson. But his contract is an issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Klay is going to make like $17.5 million next season. That’s going to give teams pause. I still think he can help a contender. It’s more about the money than impact,” an East scout added.

Thompson is still an elite shooter, recovering from a slow start to the season. He’s also accepted a bench role for Dallas, giving the veteran marksman some scope to remain with the team for the versatility and championship experience he offers. But what might push the Mavericks to package both of their latest acquisitions is Anthony Davis’ unfortunate development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The trade market has grown quiet for Anthony Davis

The Mavericks were expected to aggressively pursue a trade for Anthony Davis. The prolific rim protector has been fantastic when healthy. But he’s missed half the season, continuing down the trend of picking up regular ailments. His latest injury, tearing the ligaments in his left hand, has caused the trade talks to grow silent.

The incident took place during the game against the Utah Jazz. While a second option did rule out surgery, AD is out for six weeks. That takes his return timeline beyond the February 5 trade deadline. Likewise, not many teams are willing to do business for Davis, who is still in the first year of his $186 million extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, his agent, Rich Paul, is reportedly pushing the Mavericks to find a trade partner. AD expects to sign an extension, which seems unlikely with the Maverick. Hence, Paul wants his client to be sent to a team willing to provide him with a max contract. But his injury has derailed any talks, if they ever existed.

A West scout told Afseth, “The Mavericks’ leverage is materially worse after the hand injury. I don’t think [Davis] has much of a market”.

In order to create some openings to upgrade the team around Cooper Flagg in the future, a trade is necessary. The Mavericks are open to taking expiring contracts, which is the only way to open up some financial flexibility without trading AD in this window. The chance of them doing business does seem high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, for some reason, it seems there’s also a good chance the Mavericks remain unchanged.