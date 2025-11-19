Mavericks to Reject Kyrie Irving’s Wish Amid Plans to Trade Anthony Davis – Reports

The Dallas Mavericks have had a challenging start to the 2025-26 season. Entering the campaign with high hopes, the storied franchise currently holds a record of 4-11 and is positioned second to last in the Western Conference. Several factors have contributed to Dallas’ struggles, with injuries being a significant issue, particularly affecting Kyrie Irving, who has recently received unfortunate news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 33-year-old veteran point guard, who suffered an ACL injury in March and underwent surgery shortly thereafter, was initially expected to return later this season. Despite making substantial progress in rehabilitation and former GM Nico Harrison suggesting that he was “ahead of schedule,” Kyrie Irving will not be returning to the court this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBA insider Tim MacMahon reported that “Kyrie Irving is reportedly making great progress on the court, but his return this season is in question due to ‘other reasons.‘” Although the Dallas superstar is on a positive trajectory, it appears he may still not play this season. But why would the Mavericks prevent their player from returning?

ADVERTISEMENT

While MacMahon did not elaborate on this in his latest piece, he may have addressed the question last week on The Hoop Collective podcast. He stated, “There will be discussions with Kyrie, his stepmom and agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, his medical staff, the Mavericks’ medical staff, and the front office led by Patrick Dumont. They will consider what is in everyone’s best interest, and their interests might align.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The best interest for Kyrie and the franchise might be, hey, let’s rest the rest of the season and make sure when you’re back next year, it’s truly 100%.” MacMahon further elaborated while discussing Irving’s return timeline. Well, it seems that, given the Mavs’ playoff dreams are quickly fading away amid their abysmal start to the season, the front office might not want to risk the veteran guard.

This actually does make a lot of sense, not just from the perspective that the Mavericks might have a better shot at the playoffs next season with Kyrie Irving, but also because even if they want to trade him, they will certainly get more value for the perennial All-Star guard. Nonetheless, while Irving’s future might not currently hang in the air, Anthony Davis’ days in Dallas seem limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mavericks plan to trade Anthony Davis before the trade deadline

The Dallas Mavericks are at a critical crossroads right now. The franchise has already let go of its longtime general manager, Nico Harrison, earlier this month. Now, as their struggles continue, the front office is also reportedly considering trading their premier piece acquired in the Luka Doncic trade– Anthony Davis— to net multiple first-round picks in next season’s draft.

“In the aftermath, Dumont and his new basketball cabinet, which once again includes former majority owner Mark Cuban, are plotting to pivot to the future with 18-year-old Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick delivered to Dallas by unprecedented lottery luck, gifting the new ownership group a second chance to build a sustainable contender around a generational talent,” MacMahon stated.

Imago Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“Multiple team sources said the Mavs, who are 4-11 and outside the playoff picture in the West, will also explore the trade market for Davis, the 10-time All-Star big man who was the headliner in the return of the Luka Doncic deal, as part of that process before this season’s deadline.” The insider further highlighted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, even though this indicates that the Mavericks are looking for a short rebuild, the question is which team can trade for Anthony Davis? Given his terrible injury record, it’s hard to imagine that many teams would be willing to dish out multiple first-round picks for the superstar forward. So, this trade rumor should be something we will have to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks.