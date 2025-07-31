Dallas Mavericks 2025 Pre-Season Schedule: Dates, Venues & More

The next chapter for the Dallas Mavericks began with the Cooper Flagg era during the Summer League. The number pick of the 2025 Draft did not disappoint with his display, even though he was shut down only after two games. Still acclimatizing to the new environment, the head coach Jason Kidd asked the Duke starlet to take over the point guard duties. It will be interesting to see how long this experiment continues. In fact, the fans can catch the Mavs and their superstars in action during the preseason tour.

Full Dallas Mavericks 2025 Pre-Season Game Schedule

Date Opponent Location Venue Note/Time Oct 6, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Season tip-off Oct 11, 2025 Charlotte Hornets Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Only home game 7:30 p.m. Oct 13, 2025 Utah Jazz Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center Road game Oct 15, 2025 Los Angeles Lakers Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Neutral court finale

Training Camp & Preparation

Before the team steps onto the hardwood, they will regroup and prepare, not in Dallas but in the Great White North! Yes, they are holding a training camp in Vancouver, Canada, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 on the campus of Simon Fraser University. Two years ago, it was the NBA’s only Canadian team, the Toronto Raptors, that held its annual open practice at SFU. At the time, 1800 avid fans turned up to watch the team. The international setting offers a unique preseason experience and player bonding opportunity for all.

Venue & Game Highlights

The Mavs will play four exhibition games in total, highlighted by two home contests and a pair of road matchups. After the visit to Canada, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Canadian superstar-led 2025 NBA champions, the OKC Thunder. On Oct. 6, the Mavs will open preseason play against the defending world champions. That game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, presumably for expanded DFW fan access. So, it will be a quick learning lesson for rookie Cooper Flagg to showcase his skills against the NBA champs.

After that, the Mavs’ lone preseason game at American Airlines Center will be against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets, after winning the Summer League for the first time, will love to keep their momentum high. And the two Duke stalwarts in Flagg and his former teammate Kon Knueppel might lock horns on the opposite end. Then they move west for the remainder of the preseason tour.

via Imago May 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, US; Duke players L-R Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

On Oct. 13, they’ll stop in Salt Lake City to square off against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center. That game tips off at 8 p.m. This stop will be before the ultimate media-grabbing headlines of the Dallas Mavericks’ final preseason game against the Lakers. In Sin City on Oct. 15, at 9 p.m., from T-Mobile Arena, the Mavs lock up against LeBron James, former Mavs guard Luka Doncic. The last time these sides faced each other was in the AAC, where Luka and co. won with an emphatic statement.

The 5x All-Star was the talk of the town, as the hero returned home for the first time since the trade in February. It was an emotional affair, as the team played a highlight package video, thanking him for his contributions. He returned it with interest as he dropped a game-high 45 points with 8 rebounds and 6 assists to his name. LeBron James, despite taking the back seat, had 27 points as the Lakers won 112-97.

Even though the Mavericks had Anthony Davis, he could only add 13 points alongside his 11 rebounds. It was Naji Marshall who proved himself on the night with a team-high 23 points. Since it will be a preseason game, the result won’t matter much. But after the Summer League game, it will be interesting to see Bronny James once again face Cooper Flagg apart from the other stars.