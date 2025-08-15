Dallas Mavericks 2025–26 Schedule: 4 Takeaways From Cooper Flagg & Co’s Fixtures

A new era is dawning on the Dallas Mavericks. Cooper Flagg, the sensational rookie, has revitalized the team on many fronts. He isn’t Luka Doncic, but fans have a reason to be hopeful again. After missing out on any postseason action last season, the Mavericks are eager to be competitive again.

Along the way, though, stand a few challenges. The absence of Kyrie Irving for the beginning portion of the season could prove to be troublesome. Still, there’s a sense of refreshment in the Mavericks camp. They are confident with a lineup boasting Flagg, Anthony Davis, and other promising youngsters.

But does their schedule allow for a smooth season? Let’s find out.

The hype remains as Cooper Flagg lands Mavericks 10 most televised games

Up until last season, Luka Doncic was a Dallas attraction. 30 of their games were on television, with the Slovenian driving the numbers. Naturally, his exit has decreased the Mavericks’ reach, but not by much. That’s all thanks to Cooper Flagg. The Duke star’s rookie season anticipation has the Mavs fanbase gripped.

Furthermore, the NBA fraternity is also curious to see the generational prospect. So Adam Silver and the NBA have handed the Mavericks 23 nationally televised games this season. Only 9 other teams have more, highlighting Cooper Flagg’s magnetism without even playing a single NBA game in his career.

The headliners for the season

The Mavericks will open their season with a not-to-miss clash on October 23 . They will host the revamped San Antonio Spurs, marking the first time Flagg and Victor Wembanyama face off against each other. Talk about pressure when the Mavericks rookie is yet to get used to it. The Mavs have won all of their last five home openers, the latest being against the Spurs last season.

A stop in Los Angeles will always hold significance since Harrison’s polarizing call to trade Doncic. The resentment and drama remain fresh in the fanbase’s minds. The Mavericks will take on the Lakers on the road on November 29 , their 20 game of the season.

Mavs fans though will be happy to know their team does play on Christmas. Cooper Flagg and Co. will travel to the Bay to play against Stephen Curry and the Warriors for the marquee matchday. This marks the ninth time the Mavericks will play on Christmas. So far, they hold a 4-4 record, losing to the Timberwolves last season.

A terrorizing close to the regular season awaits the Mavericks

In the NBA, it’s not about how you start, but rather how you finish. But if it’s the Mavericks, they will hope to do the exact opposite. The last 20 games of the season will be a true test. They have consecutive games against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 14 and March 16. They didn’t win either of their 2 games against the Cavs last season. But there’s more.

March 19 to April 8 could prove to be their most difficult stretch. During this 10 game stretch, they will face nine teams that finished with a better record than the Mavericks last season. It includes two games against the new-look Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers, and the Denver Nuggets.

A relieving factor is that none of these games are back-to-back. Hence, Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks will have adequate rest between each contest. Still, it doesn’t make the job any easier. Most of these teams got the better of the Mavs last season. However, with Kyrie Irving expected to return by January, a full-strength Dallas team could see them finish with a resounding statement.

An intense clash in the NBA Cup

The NBA Cup has become a prestigious part of the regular season. Fighting for something bigger makes it an enticing event for the players. The Mavericks, though, have never made it to the Finals of this competition before. The chances of doing so this season are also slim because of their group.

The Mavericks share the group with the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, and the New Orleans Pelicans. Topping such a stacked set of teams would require an exceptional display from the Mavs. But they have a deep roster with some of the most decorated names on their side.

It will take a performance in their lives to get through this intimidating group. But the Mavericks can manage to do so.

