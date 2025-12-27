Mavs Unimpressed by Warriors’ Anthony Davis Trade Pitch, Forcing Potential Move

The Golden State Warriors are stuck in a rut, and it’s clear the team has a long way to go before it reaches the same level as the top teams in the West. The clear answer to their problems is a rim-running big man, someone who can relieve Draymond Green of running full-time center duties. According to one major report, that target is Anthony Davis.

“I was told they’re contemplating making a case to acquire Anthony Davis,” veteran NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Prime, before adding a key condition. “The Warriors are really trying to figure out ways to assure themselves that they have a real dominant, defensive dominant starting center going into the second half of the season.”

However, the Mavs’ condition complicates the potential trade. According to Haynes, the Mavs aren’t interested in what the Warriors have to offer, which means that if Golden State wants to make a serious offer, they would need to acquire more assets via trade or involve a third team to facilitate a trade.

Davis, despite dealing with injuries, remains one of the most versatile big men in the league, particularly on defense, and has continued to be an elite rim finisher for the Dallas Mavericks. His presence would add an element of vertical spacing to the Warriors and give Stephen Curry the ability to operate more freely on offense.

From a financial perspective, executing a trade would be complicated. Golden State’s salary cap situation would mean that the team would need to figure out the nuances to make salaries align, while still preserving flexibility to compete for a title. The Mavs have very little incentive to budge unless the package is compelling enough to offset losing Davis.

One Multi-team Idea Behind a Potential Anthony Davis-Golden State Warriors Deal

Trade speculation around Anthony Davis has been ringing out the entire season, and a month ago, ESPN floated a hypothetical four-team deal involving the Warriors and Mavs, with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets facilitating the deal. Here’s what it looked like:

Warriors get: Anthony Davis, Mason Plumlee

Mavericks get: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, 2026 first-round pick (via Warriors)

Lakers get: Buddy Hield

Hornets get: Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, Cash considerations (via Lakers)

Imago Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks to hand the ball off to guard D’Angelo Russell (5) during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This idea solves multiple problems at once. The Warriors get their targeted superstar, with Davis becoming the defensive anchor and rim-runner while not needing to worry as much about offense. The Lakers get Buddy Hield to improve their shooting on the margins while moving off unreliable role-players. Charlotte takes on expiring deals for a young asset in Knecht, and they can take a chance on him as a supporting piece alongside LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel.

For Dallas, the appeal is leverage. It’s a calculated wager against Golden State, given Davis’ injury history and the advanced age of their core of Curry and Jimmy Butler. The Mavs also get Jonathan Kuminga’s team-controlled future, the veteran leadership of Draymond Green (along with a Klay Thompson reunion), and the team’s 2026 first-round pick.