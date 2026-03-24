Dallas Reporter Says Luka Doncic Argues More When Frustrated With Personal Life

While Luka Doncic has been on a tear on the hardwood, his private life remains at odds because of a legal battle with his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. Could the personal issues cause frustration for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar? ESPN’s veteran reporter believed so.

“People with the Mavericks knew just based on who was in town, ‘Hey, Luka’s going to be volatile tonight,'” said Tim MacMahon on Hoop Collective. “He goes at refs in particular when he’s venting because he’s really frustrated with other things. (He’s) sometimes frustrated with things within the franchise. A lot of times it’s stuff in his personal life.

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You can sympathize with that and say, ‘Hey, like it’s really the one thing that’s holding you back.’ And again, it’s not just, ‘Hey, he gets technical fouls.’ It’s, ‘Hey, he’s not getting back on defense because he’s so engaged in the referees.'”

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MacMahon, who largely covered Luka’s career during the Mavs days, felt the frustration at the referees was because of personal life issues. It was not just jawing at the officials, but the ability to help the team on defense was also somewhat affected. The Slovenian did get his 14th and 15th technical foul just when his custody battle and separation were officially reported. Since then, there has been a change.

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“He’s moved off officials to some degree,” said Colin Cowherd on his podcast. “He’s moved into opponents and fans. I think JJ Reddick has told Luka, I don’t mind the trash talk, just direct it to other people.” Instead of engaging with the officials, the head coach of the Lakers reportedly asked Luka Doncic to have a go at the fans or the rivals on the court.

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We saw a glimpse against the Houston Rockets fan and even against Matas Buzelis, where the Slovenian dropped 51 points. The personal life situation of being in a custody battle could have been a huge distraction. But the Lakers’ superstar has averaged 40+ points during a nine-game win streak, and making sure that his private life is not affecting his basketball decisions.

Luka Doncic’s ex seemingly hints at Lakers star being guilty

Anamaria Goltes moved back to Slovenia last May, citing homesickness. It was Luka who traveled to his native place when the couple was blessed with a second daughter in December. At the time, the Lakers apparently requested his then fiancée to move back with him, but it was denied. Since then, Luka has not seen his two children.

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Reports suggest that Goltes then filed a child support petition, a move that appeared to catch Doncic by surprise. She even wiped clean her Instagram, deleting every photo that the couple shared. While she had remained silent during the ongoing battle, her one like on a comment expressed her point of view.

“The woman gave birth 4 months ago. I see that no one notices, no comments, and that is the most important! She needed more love and support than ever. And how and why can anyone blame the mother of a 4-month-old baby?! Only him and him… Even if he is not guilty in that period after the birth, he is guilty. Who get it, get it,” the comment read.

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Goltes is seemingly calling Doncic guilty for not understanding her needs. Meanwhile, with his statement, the Lakers superstar made it clear that he was only doing this for his daughters. “I love my daughters more than anything,” the Slovenian guard told ESPN. “I’ve been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season. But that hasn’t been possible.”