Dallas Reporter Clears Jason Kidd’s Stance on Knicks Move After Mavs’ Decision Surfaces

The New York Knicks are officially back on the coaching market after parting ways with Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday. Naturally, big names are already being tossed around. And among the top contenders? None other than former Knicks point guard and current Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd. On paper, it sounds like a storybook return. But in reality, the road back to Madison Square Garden may already be blocked.

You see, while the Knicks are reportedly eyeing Kidd, the Dallas Mavericks might have just taken him off the table. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavs are doubling down on their belief in Kidd—largely because of one name: Cooper Flagg.

“I don’t think there’s the interest. I don’t think this is a case of, like, Jay Kidd wants to get the hell out of Dallas, especially, honestly, with Cooper Flagg coming in,” said McMahon as he talked to Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps about the Knicks’ coaching situation. Even Windy was confused about the reports linking Kidd with the Knicks, considering Cooper’s arrival. “Is no one excited about Cooper Flagg?” he questioned in disbelief.

The projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has quickly become a franchise-altering presence even before entering the league. Dallas, who is reportedly gunning for Flagg, sees Kidd as the ideal coach to groom their future superstar. And with that kind of long-term vision in place, the odds of Kidd jumping ship to New York suddenly feel a lot slimmer.

Add to that, and suddenly, what looked like a homecoming narrative now feels more like wishful thinking.

But even if the prospect of coaching Flagg doesn’t affect Kidd’s potential Knicks gig, the Dallas Mavericks might. You see, Kidd is under contract with Dallas right now. And owing to that contract, they have the right to reject the Knicks’ request to interview their former player. However, Marc Stein, who reported this, wasn’t sure if they would. “Also unclear: How Dallas would ultimately respond to the Knicks’ phone call.”

Now, things look bad enough as it is, but their woes don’t just end here. Jason Kidd isn’t the only one on the New York Knicks’ list of potential coaches. And one of the other options they’re looking at may just end up demanding an exorbitant bag from them, according to Tim McMahon.

Not just Jason Kidd, another potential coach may be off the table for the Knicks

Just recently, Shell Shock, Maryland Men’s Basketball’s official alumni team, announced Joe Smith as an assistant coach. Smith is a Maryland legend who seemed really excited about getting this job. “It’s not just about competition—it’s about legacy, pride, and showing the next generation what Maryland basketball stands for,” he said after landing the gig. However, this may end up complicating matters for the Knicks.

Why? Well, it all comes down to Smith’s connection with Maryland and his contract with multiple years left on it. Brian Windhorst and Tim McMahon believe that for those reasons, Smith may demand an extraordinary price to become the Knicks’ new head coach.

“If I’m Joe Smith and I have a head coaching job with multiple years left on my contract, and I’m doing just fine, and you come to me and say, I would like to hire you away. Okay. It is going to take a gigantic number,” said Windy. And McMahon agreed while giving us an idea of what Smith’s demand may be. “Yeah. I think we’re talking at least 12 [million dollars] a year.”

Now, the Knicks have no qualms about handing bags like this to their coaches. Tom Thibodeau made roughly $11 million a year per Sportico before he was fired. However, it’s unlikely they’ll give the same treatment to a guy who has no coaching experience at an NBA level. After all, it’s a gamble both financially and from a basketball viewpoint. So, ultimately, who’s going to be the new sheriff in New York? We don’t know. But Jason Kidd and Joe Smith may be off the table!