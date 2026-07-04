Dalton Knecht & Another Lakers Star on Trade Alert Amid Viral Practice Video, Per Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving with one clear mission this offseason, and every decision screams urgency. LeBron James left, but the Lakers’ front office never took its foot off the gas. It committed $261 million in just 35 minutes to acquire Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, and more. On Friday, Los Angeles also traded Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two future second-round picks. Now, those newly acquired assets could fuel the Lakers’ next blockbuster move.

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“The Lakers are actively shopping Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade talks,” Insider Evan Sidery tweeted. “After gaining two second-round picks in the Deandre Ayton trade, Los Angeles could consolidate those assets in a deal immediately for a starting-caliber wing.”

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With the Ayton deal complete, the Lakers now hold three tradable second-round picks and a future pick swap. That expanded draft capital gives the front office greater room to negotiate as it continues searching for another reliable rotation player.

Until Friday, LA was looking for a backup center to fill in for Walker Kessler off the bench. Now, they are on the hunt for a starting-caliber wing. The goal seems to be simple: The front office wants to add pieces that fit perfectly alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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In this case, the Lakers have previously shown their interest in Atlanta Hawks’ Jonathan Kuminga. The Hawks declined his $24.3 million player option, thus turning him into a free agent. Therefore, LA could look into his status once again. Now, what’s more intriguing is the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers are considering parting ways with Jarred Vanderbilt.

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Last season, the 27-year-old averaged 4.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. However, repeated injuries and a limited offensive game have raised questions about whether he fits into the Lakers’ long-term plans. At the same time, Dalton Knecht’s name is not really surprising. But he is working on improving his skills.

Dalton Knecht’s attempts at keeping himself on the Lakers roster

Dalton Knecht arrived in Los Angeles as the No. 17 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after an impressive run at Tennessee. Since then, opportunities have been hard to come by. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 4.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.4 assists during the 2025-26 season. But teams know what he can do as a shooter. That is an upside, and this could make him a valuable piece if the Los Angeles Lakers chase a more proven rotation player.

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Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is working on his skills this offseason. A viral video captured Dalton Knecht and Jared McCain powering through an intense offseason workout together. Their focus stayed on finishing strong at the rim, sharpening catch-and-shoot accuracy, and refining shooting form. More importantly, every drill pushed them to stay calm and knock down shots even when exhaustion started to set in.

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It’s safe to say that, except for Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, every player from the 2025-26 roster is tradable for the Los Angeles Lakers. The front office has taken the rebuild philosophy a bit too seriously this time. And who knows, it might truly produce the results?