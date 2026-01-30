Dalton Knecht Inches Closer to Lakers Exit After $90M Trade Target Emerges: Report

Decreased opportunities and the emergence of Jake LaRavia have led Dalton Knecht to approach the front office with a straight demand. The 2024 draft pick #17 wants a trade and to start fresh in his young NBA career. Since the Lakers are also looking for an ideal 3-and-D wing player, the option to flip the 24-year-old does make sense.

After not materializing with any player, the Lakers are focusing on the Cavaliers’ De’Andre Hunter, according to Brett Siegel. “As the Lakers continue to be linked to De’Andre Hunter, the Cavs have been in discussions with a couple of other teams regarding him. There are some within the Cavs organization who like the idea of adding Dalton Knecht in a buy-low spot to get off Hunter’s contract, yet discussions have been ongoing.”

With one week left to the trade deadline, De’Andre Hunter of the Cleveland Cavaliers is reportedly sitting at the “top” of the Lakers’ wish list. It’ll be interesting to see what the Cavs are looking for in return for Hunter after sending so many trade assets to the Hawks a year ago.

That original deal included Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two pick swaps. After the fit not working out, Cleveland is ready to move on from the 28-year-old.

De’Andre Hunter signed a 4-year, $90,000,000 rookie extension contract with the Atlanta Hawks, which kicked in during the 2023-24 season. He is owed $23.3 million in 2025-26 and $24.9 million in 2026-27.

With a career low in three-point shooting, it makes sense why the Cavs are not looking to retain Hunter. A similar story with the Lakers, Dalton Knecht.

In his rookie year, he was considered a steal deal as the #17 pick, and despite his performance, he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, but he returned after center Mark Williams reportedly failed his physical examination.

The minutes were reduced this season, and the result was just one outcome. “In other news, I’m told Dalton Knecht approached the Lakers front office recently and has asked to be traded. It’s expected they’ll grant his wish,” noted Lakers insider Anthony F. Irwin.

How Dalton Knecht failed at the Lakers

“Knecht was playing with a lot of confidence through a brief stretch of this season, exhibited most by him taking charge in consecutive games against the Pelicans and the Spurs.

But the Lakers have already shown they are comfortable parting with the former 17th overall pick. He was sent to Charlotte last year before the Mark Williams trade fell through,” Nguyen wrote.

Imago Nov 19, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) react after scoring a three point basket against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 24-year-old opened the season averaging 19.2 minutes per game. In October and November, the former Tennessee star had two games of double-digit scoring. Knecht himself demanded a trade to leave the Lakers. The sophomore forward has seen his exposure and production dip this season, averaging 4.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12 minutes per game.

The Lakers signed him to a rookie-scale contract worth $18.4 million, roughly $4 million per year. They also exercised his $4.2 million team option for 2026–27, giving them low-cost control through next season.

That contract structure once appeared to be leverage. Now, it frames the dilemma. “Dalton Knecht has zero trade value around the NBA,” Dan Woike reported.

LA Times reporter Broderick Turner also reported that the Lakers have been linked to Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis, and New Orleans Pelicans forwards Troy Murphy III and Herbert Jones.

Since Knecht has asked for a trade and the Lakers are willing to respect the wishes, it remains to be seen where the 24-year-old ends up.