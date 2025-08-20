Dalton Knecht Joins Sydney Sweeney for Personal Growth Amid Uncertainty Over Lakers Future

For Dalton Knecht, this offseason was supposed to be about redemption. A chance to prove himself following the rumors about his uncertain future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead, his Summer League performance raised more questions than answers, averaging a meager 10.3 points on dismal 27.9% shooting. As Lakers insider Jovan Buha noted, it’s hard to argue for a rotation spot for a player who “has somehow looked even worse than he did during the regular season.”

The 24-year-old saw his minutes plummet from a key rotation piece in November to a playoff afterthought by April. His name even surfaced in a rescinded trade for Charlotte’s Mark Williams, a clear signal the front office viewed him as expendable. Following all this, Knecht made an Instagram post, providing clarity about his off-season plans.

Breaking the immediate news, Knecht took to Instagram with a campaign-style post, and the caption read, “In the off hours #AEpartner #AEjeans @americaneagle.” This publicly links him to the American Eagle rollout that features Sydney Sweeney as the controversial brand face.

While the campaign Sweeney fronts has been mired in controversy over its alleged “rhetoric reminiscent of eugenics,” as noted by The Conversation, Knecht’s involvement appears focused on the core branding of American Eagle.

The post is straightforward and professional, showing Knecht in campaign imagery rather than game film. And that choice signals a pivot toward brand building while roster questions remain. That shift invites questions about how he wants to position himself next. There is a deeper context that makes the branding move understandable and not purely cosmetic, and the roster picture explains why.

Knecht’s stock took hits after a tough Summer League. And then, the rescinded Mark Williams trade left him in limbo. Which multiple reports tied to a potential shakeup of the Lakers rotation this offseason. Industry voices suggested his trade value plunged to late draft assets. This underlines why a player might lean into off court stability and personal growth messaging while the front office shops around.

So where does that leave Knecht on the court and off it; the practical takeaway is that modeling for a big campaign gives him a platform while he chases a basketball comeback. Knecht already appears on thin-ice, so staying in Lakers’ core requires immediate resolve towards the same.

His next few practices and preseason minutes will determine whether the brand story compliments or replaces the playing story, and that shift brings us to the roster realities next.

The uncertainty in question

The reality for Knecht back in L.A. is far less glamorous. His trade value has cratered, with The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie reporting it has “dropped to two second-round draft picks”. This is a brutal fall for the 17th overall pick from just a year ago. The deal for Mark Williams collapsed when the center failed his physical. And the Lakers’ front office still views Knecht as a potential trade asset for reviving negotiations. Implying his status to be effectively tradable until proven otherwise. The Lakers’ acquisition of Marcus Smart has pushed him further down the depth chart.

And Coach JJ Redick is reportedly “tentatively looking to deploy a nine-man rotation,” a unit Knecht may not crack.

His struggles are not just about scoring. His defensive liabilities have been exposed, with the team being “+5.3 points per 100 possessions better with Knecht off the floor”. At 24, he’s older than most prospects. And the team lacks the patience to develop him on a roster built around LeBron James and Luka Dončić. As one report starkly put it, “The Lakers are all-in on building a championship roster around Luka Doncic. They don’t have the time or patience.”

On the record the staff has not closed the door on Knecht and as a team source put it “We haven’t given up on Dalton. We feel like he can help us win a game in the playoffs.” That public vote of confidence matters while the quiet trade calls continue. While he builds his brand off the court, his on-court career is at critical risk. The Lakers are still actively seeking to upgrade their roster. And Knecht, along with a future first-round pick, remains their most likely trade package. His time in Los Angeles may be measured in days, not seasons. Depending on the right deal. For now, his future is as uncertain as ever.