Dalton Knecht’s Lakers Future in Jeopardy as NBA Insider Delivers Verdict on Trade Value

Another Summer League, another Lakers headache — and this time, it’s Dalton Knecht sitting awkwardly in the eye of the storm, like a Wi-Fi router in the basement during a Zoom call.

After months of the Lakers brass hyping him like he was the next great bargain-bin steal, Knecht’s stock has taken a nosedive straight out of a Bear Stearns playbook. And the voices delivering the grim verdict? Not salty Lakers fans, but league insiders and even folks inside the Lakers organization themselves.

Jovan Buha dropped the big one first: “I was talking to people in Vegas who were like, ‘I don’t think he’s worth a first-round pick anymore.’” Yes, you read that right.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From a hot-shot lottery pick to “maybe we’ll throw him in with the expiring contracts and a coupon book” — that’s the kind of fall-off Dalton Knecht is experiencing. And this isn’t just salty front-office gossip or clickbait chatter. As Buha clarified, “People I was talking to in Vegas were like, ‘We don’t consider him that.’ And this is people outside of the Lakers, who are more objective.”

AD

In other words, it’s third-party, unbiased observers looking at Knecht and seeing… a guy struggling to crack the rotation behind Gabe Vincent and Jordan Goodwin. And yes, this is the same Knecht the Lakers once tried to trade for Mark Williams before that deal imploded worse than the 2012 Brooklyn Nets superteam.

But hold up — it’s not all doom and gloom. Jovan tossed in a little silver lining like the friend who brings cupcakes after telling you bad news. “I was talking to someone on the coaching staff in Vegas… they did note this is not the role the Lakers envision for him… being a primary ball handler and initiator.”

Translation: The Lakers didn’t draft Dalton Knecht, thinking he’d turn into a budget Devin Booker. They want him spotting up, hitting catch-and-shoot threes, and running the floor, not trying to play point guard like a Walmart Luka Doncic.

The catch-and-shoot conundrum: Flashes of promise amid the slump

And to be fair, Knecht has shown flashes in those exact situations. “The best stretches of him offensively have been in transition… or some of the catch-and-shoot… especially in the corners,” Jovan added. So if you’re a Lakers fan looking for optimism, maybe cling to that like the franchise clung to Austin Reaves trade rumors all summer. But Jovan wasn’t done with the honesty hour yet. “I almost have viewed him more as a scorer than a shooter… he can go through stretches where he’s a 1% shooter, but I don’t think he’s consistently a 1% shooter.”

Basically, there are moments when Knecht looks like he’s auditioning for Shaqtin’ A Fool: Summer League Edition. You know it’s bad when NBA Twitter starts calling your percentages “G-League worthy.”

And that was before his 3-of-15 shooting disaster class against the Clippers — a game where even the scoreboard seemed embarrassed. Meanwhile, Cole Swider — the other forward — casually dropped 16 points and outshone Knecht like a Vegas neon sign. The bigger concern? The Lakers already tried to move him once, and teams weren’t exactly lining up. According to Jovan, “If he’s trying to lower his trade value, I guess he’s doing it.”

The Miami Heat reportedly wanted Knecht, a first-rounder, and Rui Hachimura in a Wiggins deal, which sounds less like a trade offer and more like Pat Riley trolling Rob Pelinka on speakerphone. Dan Woike chimed in with another gut punch, saying on The Lowe Post, “Their young players don’t have a lot of value around the league… What’s going on with Dalton Knecht?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And yet, the saddest part isn’t even the trade talks — it’s how Dalton Knecht went from a promising rookie averaging 9 points on 47% shooting to this. After the Mark Williams trade collapse, his confidence seems to have packed its bags and moved to Lithuania.

Now, with the Lakers sitting at 1-2 in Summer League and the Celtics showdown looming, it feels like Knecht’s future in L.A. is on a tighter deadline than JJ Redick’s next podcast episode. If the Lakers don’t deal him soon, his value might hit the NBA clearance rack faster than you can say Talen Horton-Tucker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Dalton Knecht, it’s starting to look less like “Where can I help this team win?” and more like “Where can I fresh-start before my trade value turns into an IOU?” One thing’s for sure — unless Knecht heats up quickly, his Lakers stint might be remembered as the player-equivalent of those ‘72-hour post-draft hype cycles’ Dan Woike joked about.

Because right now? Dalton Knecht’s trade value is dropping faster than the Lakers’ Summer League shooting percentage.