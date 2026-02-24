Dalton Knecht’s Name Floated In Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea as Lakers Face Multiple Roadblocks

Despite being the ‘steal’ of the 2024 NBA draft, Dalton Knecht made a trade request away from the Lakers. The sophomore guard wanted a fresh start after falling out of the rotation of JJ Redick’s plan. But the negative value made it difficult for the franchise to execute that plan. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s arrival could help in that exit, but that is not a straightforward move.

Insider Jovan Buha spoke with the host Jason McIntyre on Friday, February 20, 2026, and explained how the 2x MVP can be part of the Purple and Gold club. “The Lakers are projected to have around $51 million in cap space if they rescind the rights to all of their free agents and then also trade that 2026 first-round pick. Maybe they could trade like a Dalton Knecht or something, stretch it out to like 55, 56, or even closer to 60 million.”

The Lakers have a plan for Giannis Antetokounmpo as they will have to part ways with free agents and other small-term contracts. The biggest name that is on that list is LeBron James. King James is on a $52.6 million contract this year, and with that money gone in 2026-27, it frees up a ton of flexibility for team building. But that would mean parting ways with the 22x All-Star who led them to their last championship. There is another issue that can creep up, which is the emergence of another team.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench while recovering from an injury in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum.

“One of these does Houston flame out in round one, and now all of a sudden, Amen Thompson or Alperen Sengun is on the table, and that’s like a better asset than anything the Lakers can offer,” stated Buha. The Lakers don’t have a player-heavy swap available, as it would be highly unlikely they trade Austin Reaves to secure the services of Giannis.

The Rockets did the same this offseason. After the exit at the hands of the Warriors, they traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and multiple picks to acquire Kevin Durant. The history could repeat, as Thompson and Sengun could be on the chopping block to make the Giannis offer even sweeter. These two players operate at another level than the rest of the Lakers’ roster.

For now, GM Rob Pelinka can offer 2031 and 2033 plus 2026 picks to absorb the salary. According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Lakers could have roughly $80 million in salary cap space this summer.

Dalton Knecht could be sacrificed for the big prize

“If the Lakers let everyone go, including Austin Reaves, Bronny James, all free agents, and both Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart opt out of their final years, L.A. could reach $80 million in cap room. Along with the RMLE, the franchise would have the most spending power in the league,” Pincus wrote. “[With Reaves likely returning] a more reasonable projection may be $54 million in cap room.”

Even Pincus confirms the financial flexibility that the Lakers have after making just one trade move in acquiring veteran marksman Luke Kennard from Atlanta in exchange for Gabe Vincent. That helped them to plot the bigger move in the off-season. ESPN reported that one Western Conference executive stated that the Lakers would view Giannis Antetokounmpo as a “big prize” if he were ever to become available.

Right now, the Lakers preserving draft capital and long-term flexibility might be a strategic move. Multiple reports suggest that a potential offer for Antetokounmpo could include three future firsts and a serious offseason push if the Bucks ever open their doors. In fact, Giannis has also hinted at his potential exit.

“The most important thing I want to win the championship with the Milwaukee Bucks,” Antetokounmpo reaffirmed, but then added, “If that’s not on the table or in the plans, so that’s when you kind of like, ‘Okay, maybe I got to pivot because I really want to win.’”