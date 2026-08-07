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Dalton Knecht Set for Lakers Exit if Insider’s Bronny James Prediction Is Correct

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Adrija Mahato

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Aug 7, 2026 | 10:15 AM EDT

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Dalton Knecht Set for Lakers Exit if Insider’s Bronny James Prediction Is Correct

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Adrija Mahato

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Aug 7, 2026 | 10:15 AM EDT

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The Los Angeles Lakers have built a deeper roster this offseason. But that could create a tough problem before opening night. With 16 players competing for limited opportunities, someone may have to go. One insider already has a surprising name in mind. And if that prediction comes true, Dalton Knecht could be heading for the exit in LA.

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Insider Jovan Buha said on his YouTube channel, “It doesn’t really matter from a financial perspective unless you’re waiving someone who’s got additional years. So, I guess it’s a competition between Bronny, Jaden Hardy, and Dalton Knecht. I think I’d probably lean Dalton.”

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Why would the Lakers front office keep Bronny James but let go of Knecht? Buha predicted, “I guess if [Collin] Sexton gets injured, there’s a clear pathway for Bronny or Hardy to replace Sexton as a placeholder for the time being.”

He added, “If any of the other wings get injured, it’s just play one of the other wings more minutes, and it’s not put Dalton in the rotation. So, he’s the one that’s the most expendable.”

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Collin Sexton and injury go hand-in-hand. The veteran guard has spent most of his time sitting on the bench because of injuries in recent years. Therefore, as backup shooting guards, the Lakers are likely going to rely on Bronny James and Jaden Hardy.

Now, another possible reason why LA could retain James Jr. is the fact that he showed signs of improvement in his sophomore year. He averaged 12 points, 7 assists, and 3 rebounds across eight playoff appearances in 2026. Meanwhile, Bronny played 42 NBA games, averaging 8.9 minutes. He also made the most of 14 G League appearances, putting up 15.6 points and 3.7 assists per game.

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Moreover, the 22-year-old’s partially guaranteed $1.3 million contract became a fully guaranteed $2.3 million deal hours before LeBron James announced his free agency. But even if the Los Angeles Lakers front office were to set aside the contract and focus on the game, then maybe Bronny James is giving LA more reasons to look at him than Dalton Knecht.

Will Dalton Knecht lose the race against Bronny James?

At present, the Los Angeles Lakers need to solve their starting forward spot. Especially if Rob Pelinka cannot turn multiple players into one upgrade. Remember, LA still has a 16-player roster. Therefore, a waive and stretch involving Jarred Vanderbilt could change things.

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Otherwise, Dalton Knecht looks increasingly vulnerable. His trade value may be modest, with a second-round pick potentially being the best return. His second NBA season also hurt his standing after a promising rookie year that earned him a Rising Stars Challenge appearance.

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In Bronny James and Jaden Hardy’s presence on the team, Knecht faces a tougher fight for opportunities among the Lakers’ crowded wing group. Therefore, if Los Angeles needs to cut one player, Knecht could lose the race to remain on the roster.

Simply put, Dalton Knecht’s spot may ultimately come down to how he compares with Bronny James and the team’s other fringe options.

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Adrija Mahato

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Adrija Mahato is a Senior Basketball Writer at EssentiallySports, leading live NBA coverage and specializing in breaking news and major developments. With experience covering both basketball and Formula 1, she brings cross-sport agility and a steady newsroom presence to her reporting. As part of the EssentiallySports' Journalistic Excellence Program, a professional development initiative where writers are trained by industry experts to enhance their reporting and editorial skills, Adrija delivers speed and class. As a tech graduate, Adrija has a strong understanding of basketball analytics, which she incorporates into her storytelling to provide deeper insights. Over the past year, her standout NBA coverage includes the aftermath of Team USA’s run at the Paris 2024 Olympics, standout performances by LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, key trades involving the Celtics and Warriors, Jayson Tatum’s record-setting game, and features such as her exploration of Carmelo Anthony’s career and what defines greatness without a championship.

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