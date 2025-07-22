Damian Lillard Acknowledges Ex-Teammate’s Gesture After Heartwarming Conversation With Daughter

The hometown hero is back! Portland’s missing piece? Yes, maybe this is everything they needed. Damian Lillard, the pillar, that speck of missing hope. The Trail Blazers’ past season was an absolute lackluster, to say the least. A 36-46 record and twelfth in the Western Conference. Well, that doesn’t seem enticing at all. However, this offseason has brought new opportunities for them, and Dame is one of them.

Walking into Moda Center, the 35-year-old star felt at home. The arena he knows in and out, the crowd he knows by heart, and every move that screams “It’s Dame Time.” But wait, he’s not alone in the celebration. So what if he was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks? His ex-teammate is also joining the party to welcome the star home.

Taking to his IG Story, Kyle Kuzma shared a post by Sport Center. In the video, Lillard looked fine his a black jacket, as walked into the Moda Center. Kuzma’s caption a simple: 🫶🏽🫡.

And yes, Damian Lillard didn’t waste any moment; instead, he reposted Kuzma’s story on his IG Story. Thus, acknowledging his former Milwaukee Bucks teammate’s heartfelt gesture.

This is a developing story…