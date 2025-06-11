Damian Lillard Addresses Underrated Claim After Major Offseason Announcement

Damian Lillard had quite an eventful 2024/25 season, to say the least. He missed out on a NBA 3-point contest three-peat, then came a devastating setback in the form of a DVT diagnosis. But Dame persevered through it, only to have his season actually end due to a ruptured achilles. Now, as he attempts to recover from the setback, Dame teased his latest move. But not before making something clear to his fans.

You see, many labelled Dame’s season as a disappointment after his team’s early exit in the postseason. But it was a collective failure of the team. Damian Lillard quietly had one of his greatest individual years despite it being marred by disappointment and injuries in the latter portion. With 24.9 points and 7.1 dimes a game, Dame ranked top 10 in the NBA in both categories. Nikola Jokic and Jalen Brunson are the only players in the NBA who also achieved this feat in 2024/25. If that’s not underrated, we don’t know what is.

But when a Bucks fan page pointed this out on Instagram, Damian Lillard made it clear how he felt about all the reactions to his season. “The love always turn to hate🤷🏽‍♂,” he wrote on Instagram. It seems Dame is simply unbothered by all the noise, whether it’s someone calling him underrated or another calling him washed. The Bucks’ point guard simply has better things to do. Physical therapy and working on coming back at 100% for the Bucks is one of them.

But Dame also teased another project of his. He posted a picture of himself on a couch, which waspositioned right in front of a studio microphone. The caption read, “Y.A.G.I…soon come (You Acquire Greatness Internally)”. And the implication is clear – we’ve got a new Dame Dolla track on the way!

YAGI is the calling card of Dame’s stage persona, Dame Dolla. And as an artist, Dame has collaborated with some of the biggest rappers alive. Some features on his songs include Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, and G-Eazy! In fact, Weezy has featured multiple Dame Dolla tracks. Even Hollywood sensation Jamie Foxx couldn’t resist a team-up with Dame Dolla. Now, we don’t know whether Damian Lillard is dropping an album or just a single. But we’re hyped nonetheless!

It seems working on his return to fitness constantly has gotten Dame’s creative juices flowing. But as he explores this artistic venture, his team is in turmoil. See, there’s a lot of uncertainty within Milwaukee right now. And most of it revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo. But let’s try and see what kind of Milwaukee Bucks Dame may return to next season.

What will the Milwaukee Bucks look like once Damian Lillard is back?

The speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks has been endless. We’re not even in the offseason yet, but reports linking him to every franchise under the sun seem to pop up every day. But in a move that will delight Dame, Giannis revealed that he’s staying put in Milwaukee.

Giannis was praising Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his friend Pascal Siakam when he revealed his own plans moving forward. “The Finals are different. I hope to be back soon with the Bucks,” said the Greek Freak per Marca. And with this, all the baseless trade rumors and speculation can finally come to an end!

via Imago Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) react during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

But this also presents a unique opportunity to Damian Lillard and Giannis. It’s an opportunity for them to wipe the slate clean next season by winning Milwaukee another chip. Of course, easier said than done, right? But if they make the necessary adjustments and personnel changes, well. A fit Damian Lillard and a Giannis Antetokounmpo who scored over 30 a game this season, are one of the best 1-2 punches in the NBA right now.

So, the Milwaukee Bucks that Dame will return to might be a familiar one, despite expectations. Let’s just hope he gets the opportunity to make more of an impact than he did this season.