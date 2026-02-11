Damian Lillard Announces Decision on Injury Return After Confirming All-Star Weekend Participation

Jayson Tatum suffered an Achilles tear just weeks after Damian Lillard. The Celtics cornerstone has progressed to 5-on-5 drills and has been assigned to the G-League. There’s a chance he appears in the postseason. But Lillard isn’t focused on how Tatum is dealing with his rehab. The 35-year-old understands that’s not the precedent he can follow.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 9-time All-Star is practicing patience, spending time in the lab preparing to unleash his best next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m running my own race,” Lillard told The Athletic. “After the season, I’m going into a full summer to get ready for next season, and I want to make sure that I’m 1,000 percent and that I can play every year for the rest of my career as the best version of myself. So, I’m not in a hurry, especially knowing that I’ve got time. That’s the game I’m playing”.

This is Damian Lillard’s first major lower-body injury. The Portland Trail Blazers guard will also turn 36 in a few months. He’s reached a point in his rehab where Lillard feels “I can do a lot”. However, with his age, Lillard is giving priority to long-term sustainability. Portland doesn’t need him to return urgently, so he’s taking his time.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Mar 19, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) participates in warmups before playing LA Clippers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant set that precedent. After suffering an Achilles tear in the 2019 NBA Finals, he rested the entirety of his first season with the Brooklyn Nets. There’s been no recognizable decline in his output since, despite being at the twilight of his career. That’s the pace Damian Lillard wants to go at, to return to his best once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

With him being a volume shooter and shot creator, it’s integral that Dame regains the jets in his leg before returning to NBA action. With 13 years of experience, he can recognise when he reaches that point. He’s not close to being that comfortable yet, or doesn’t see any need to race against time.

Lillard is letting his body give him the green light. But he will still make an appearance this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damian Lillard eyes history at the All-Star weekend

Damian Lillard isn’t in a hurry to make his debut this year. But he still wants to give the fans a show. The Trail Blazers icon confirmed he will participate during the All-Star weekend, competing in his sixth three-point contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lillard has won it twice. Another victory would put him level with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only three-time winners of the contest. If he wins, the seven-time All-NBA guard has confirmed a seventh appearance.

He’s also got a winning strategy for the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I learned that every time I practice, I lose. And every time I don’t practice, I win. First two times I lost, I practiced. In Utah (2023), I just showed up, shot, and won. Indiana (2024) I showed up, shot, and won. Last year, I was in the gym before and they said we could shoot, and I just, I was like, I ain’t gonna practice, but I just found myself shooting … and I lost,” he stated.

Damian Lillard understands All-Star weekend calls for the “stars” to be out there. And he’s hungry for competition, no matter the proximity. Among the many things he can do seems to be shooting, which Lillard can do on autopilot. The lineup against him is enticing as well. And as a vintage competitor, the injured star might grab some silverware without playing a single game this season.

By the way, the suggestion of his participating all started as a joke! Do you think Dame can win? Let us know your views in the comments below.