Damian Lillard Blazers Contract: How Much Will Ex-Bucks Star Earn in Portland? Yearly Breakdown and Clauses

“Well, I’m going to be that. I’m going to carry that. I’m going to bring a ring to this city or go down swinging.” In 2019, Damian Lillard expressed his desire to bring a championship to the city that drafted him in an article for The Players Tribune. Now, after a stint with the Milwaukee Bucks, the 35-year-old has that chance once again. It’s definitely a storybook reunion as he recovers from his torn Achilles.

Previously, NBA TV’s Chris Haynes reported that a few people in the Bucks franchise had an issue with 9x All-Star rehabbing at home. “Aaron Goodwin, Damian Lillard’s agent about a month ago reached out to the Bucks and informed them that Dame would like to rehab back home in Portland and stay with his kids…and I was told that some people within the Bucks did not approve of that.” Now, not only gets to rehab with his children but also gets paid handsomely.

What’s in store for Damian Lillard’s contract

ESPN reported that it was Dame Time once again in Portland, as he will sign a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Trail Blazers. He reportedly received only mid-level exceptions and minimal offers from contenders before choosing to return to the Trail Blazers. Teams like the Celtics, the Heat, the Warriors, and the Lakers were supposedly in the running, but the contractual terms couldn’t be finalized. Let’s not forget that he is no closer to returning to the hardwood.

There is no timetable for Damian Lillard’s return from his Achilles injury, and he is expected to spend the entire 2025-26 season rehabbing in Portland. The decision to choose his next location after Bucks was driven largely by family, and the 35-year-old prioritized being close to his children. In fact, there were multiple meetings with the Trail Blazers’ front office, largely with General Manager Joe Cronin and Head Coach Chauncey Billups, to secure the deal.

The annual breakdown of Lillard’s salary is

2025-26 $14.1 million 2026-27 $13.4 million 2027-28 $14.1 million (Player Option)

As per reports, “The salary structure dips in Year 2 before rising again, a V-shaped contract structure.” But let’s not forget, he is earning more than this. “Even sidelined, Lillard is expected to earn $70 million during the 2025–26 season from his combined Milwaukee and Portland deals, with $141 million in total salary coming over the next two years.” ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on the earnings of Lillard. But there is more to his contract.

Damian Lillard’s contract clauses that give him privileges like LeBron James

ESPN’s Bobby Marks added, “Damian Lillard is allowed to have a no trade clause in his contract despite not playing with the Trail Blazers the past 2 years.” Not only does he get paid, but he can control his future as well, another winner from Dame. Marks would further explain how the Trail Blazers’ star was eligible for this in the first place. “Criteria 8 years in the NBA 4 years of accrued service with that particular team. Lillard earned this with Portland prior to being traded.”

Thus, Damian Lillard joins the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James as the only NBA players with a true no-trade clause in their contracts. Remember, Bradley Beal had one before? But he had a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. A timely addition for the Trail Blazers, as they have Jrue Holiday alongside and look to better their 22-18 finish from last season. Thus, another chance for Lillard to make immense of his promise of bringing the championship to the city.