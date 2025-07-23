Damian Lillard Complains About Frustrating Jrue Holiday Experience as Rob Pelinka Eyes Star

The NBA offseason always finds a way to deliver unexpected plot twists, even when the games aren’t being played. This summer has been no different. While teams like the Lakers are busy retooling for another title push, some of the most surprising and hilarious moments have come not from trade rumors. But from the players themselves.

Enter Damian Lillard, who recently had fans laughing out loud with a story that involved Jrue Holiday. A long-standing Wi-Fi issue, and an unexpected on-court interaction that confused the internet. Meanwhile, on the other end of the NBA landscape, Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers are quietly making moves, picking the final defensive piece in a championship puzzle.

While speaking to the media recently, Damian Lillard gave fans a behind-the-scenes story that had little to do with basketball. And everything to do with real life. “Because when I lived in Milwaukee, I rented his house for two years. So I actually had been renting his house for the last two years,” Lillard said, referring to his relationship with Jrue Holiday. “So we talked a lot. Like I was complaining to him about the Wi-Fi.”The story gets better. There’s even a viral clip where Lillard is seen shaking Jrue’s hand after a game against Boston. The internet, always quick to speculate, assumed some major drama was unfolding.

Dame continued, “We played them in Boston and we had an interaction and people was like, ‘what?’ And we was literally talking about his Wi-Fi at his house.” It didn’t stop there. Once Jrue got traded to Portland, Dame shared more than just Wi-Fi feedback. “He reached out just about like areas to live in and stuff like that. And a little bit about the organization,” Lillard explained. He emphasized that he genuinely loves living there, noting that his family is also based in the city. Acknowledging that Portland might not leave a strong first impression for visiting players, especially since it’s often raining and their time in the city is limited to a short road trip.

However, once someone actually spends time living in Portland, they start to see what makes it special. Coming from California himself, Lillard said he’s grown to love Portland over the 13 years he’s been there, suggesting that the city has a way of growing on people with time and experience. While the story is genuinely funny, Lillard’s comments also shed light on the Blazers’ effort to create a veteran presence as they try to remain competitive.

Rob Pelinka keeps tabs on Jrue Holiday

While Lillard is laughing about Wi-Fi, the Lakers front office is laser-focused on something else…defense. Rob Pelinka has already made major moves this offseason by adding Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton. But he’s not done yet. According to NBA insider Grant Afseth via Fastbreak Journal, Jrue Holiday is very much on the Lakers’ radar. “Multiple sources recently told FastbreakJournal.com that Jrue Holiday is a name to monitor, particularly as a potential target for the Los Angeles Lakers,” Afseth wrote.

“That’s not to say active conversations are taking place, but his name continues to surface in NBA circles as the team evaluates options to add more talent around LeBron and Luka Dončić.”The Lakers already added Jake LaRavia and Dorian Finney-Smith to address depth. Then they shocked the league by convincing Marcus Smart to head to LA. Now, Holiday, another former Defensive Player of the Year and two-time NBA champion, could be the final piece to solidify a defense that was lacking in the 2025 playoffs.

Even Legion Hoops chimed in on the buzz “Jrue Holiday is a ‘name to watch’ on the trade market for the Lakers, per @GrantAfseth.” Holiday isn’t just another name. He’s the type of mature, playoff-tested guard that teams drool over come April. A six-time All-NBA defender and two-time champion, Holiday brings elite perimeter defense, steady leadership, and zero ego. Something any team with LeBron and Luka would need.

Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists last season while shooting over 44% from the field and a ridiculous 90.9% from the line. And while his scoring has dipped, it’s his defense and championship poise that matter more to a contender. Although financially, things get tricky. Holiday is still owed $32.4 million next season and has a player option for $37.2 million through 2028. However, the Lakers could make a deal work without touching their core. Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and Maxi Kleber’s expiring contracts give LA flexibility. Even Dalton Knecht might be part of a package.

While Holiday may not be lighting up the scoreboard anymore. But with LeBron entering the twilight of his career and Luka hunting for his first ring, Jrue could be the difference between another early exit and a parade in downtown LA.