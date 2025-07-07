Damian Lillard Expresses Frustration in 5 Words Amid Celtics’ Latest Free Agency Move

For most people, former Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard is an elite point guard with incredible clutch shot-making ability. We mean, who hasn’t heard about Dame Time, right? But have you ever wondered where the 34-year-old guard gets his fighting nature from? If you have, it was instilled in him as a child when he watched major boxing bouts with his entire family. Although he loved to hoop, boxing is the other sport for which he developed his love pretty early in his life.

In fact, it’s something Dame enjoys even to this day alongside basketball. In fact, as soon as the offseason comes around, boxing takes up an integral part of his workout sessions. Of course, this season, the veteran guard won’t be able to do that given his Achilles injury. However, that hasn’t stopped Lillard from following the sport religiously. As the All-Star guard continues the hunt for his next team, he’s enjoying watching and commenting on the sport that he loves.

Recently, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, made a bold statement ahead of the highly anticipated WBC lightweight fight between champion Shakur Stevenson and Mexican contender William Zepeda. “We have a surprise for @ShakurStevenson on Saturday, a ring that shrinks as the fight goes on. Shakur says he is ready to deliver a beatdown of William Zepeda, and I know the Mexican is prepared for the challenge of the biggest fight of his life.” He wrote on X.

This statement from Alalshikh sent shockwaves through the boxing world. Although it just seems like a dig at Shakur from the chairman, after many online claimed that the lightweight champion is a runner, you never know. Now, it remains to be seen if Turki Alalshikh actually shrinks the ring or not. However, in the meantime, Damian Lillard doesn’t seem too impressed if this historic change does take place. “I don’t fw this smh,” Lillard wrote on IG after reading Alalshikh’s statement.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

The NBA star’s strong opinion obviously comes from his love for boxing. There’s no doubt that if the matchup does take place in a shrinking ring, it will change the entire dynamic of the sport, and Lillard seems to be against this idea. Moreover, his frustration could also be due to Turki Alalshikh’s dig at Shakur Stevenson, who is one of Damian Lillard’s favorite fighters right now. Nonetheless, as Lillard expresses his feelings about boxing, it seems the Boston Celtics are plotting something big.

It’s no secret that ever since the news of Damian Lillard’s stunning exit from the Milwaukee Bucks broke through, teams have been eyeing the veteran guard. Dame has been linked with a number of teams, including the likes of Los Angeles and Golden State. However, it seems that his heart lies with the Boston Celtics, who’ve emerged as the favorites to acquire the former Milwaukee star. The Cs are on the lookout to add cheap talent to their roster, after several huge departures.

So, who else could be a better option than Lillard? The 34-year-old is a free agent for the first time in his career and could be the man for Joe Mazzulla and Co. According to Scott Berges, Boston is making several moves to land Lillard. “DEVELOPING: Brad Stevens is currently on the phones trying to get off both Georges Niang and Anfernee Simons. A move could happen today.” He reported. You might think, how’s this related to Dame?

Well, by getting rid of Niang and Simons, the Celtics are making space to accommodate Lillard. “REMINDER: Damian Lillard is meeting with the Celtics today. Will give updates from what I hear after the meeting.” Berges stated on X. The Insider has indicated that Lillard and Boston are in talks for a potential move, which is huge news for Celtics supporters. Although the veteran point guard will be in the stands for the upcoming season, this move could be a game-changer when Jayson Tatum comes back.

However, will this go through? Only time will tell, as we continue to follow all the developments closely.