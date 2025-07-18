Damian Lillard Has 4-Words on $141M Fortune as Inside Detail on Portland Return Emerges

When a franchise icon circles back after a dramatic exit, it always sparks a deeper question—what weighs more: a legacy left behind, or a future shaped by loyalty and fortune? Well, Portland fans don’t have to wonder anymore. Damian Lillard—the man whose name is practically etched into every major Trail Blazers record book—is headed back home. That’s right, the very same Dame who dropped 71 in a single game and buried more threes than anyone else in franchise history is suiting up in Rip City once again. And while the 2023 trade to Milwaukee marked the end of an era, it turns out that ending wasn’t the final chapter.

After just one rollercoaster season with the Bucks, questions about Damian Lillard’s fit on a championship-chasing team started to bubble. Meanwhile, something began brewing back in Portland. As social media buzzed and insider reports started connecting dots, fans began picking up on subtle signs pointing toward a possible return. Behind the scenes, things were heating up even more. Even with several contending teams dangling veteran minimum and mid-level deals, Lillard wasn’t swayed. Why? Because home still means something.

With his family rooted in Portland, Dame chose familiarity over flash. He reconnected with GM Joe Cronin and head coach Chauncey Billups over the past few weeks, and soon, the wheels were in motion. As per the reports, Agent Aaron Goodwin is now working out the final touches. Between his stretched Milwaukee salary and his new Portland contract, Lillard is set to pocket $70 million next season and a jaw-dropping $141 million over two years. And how did Dame react to the payday? In classic Lillard fashion—with humor. Courtsidebuzz posted the contract update on Instagram, and Dame reshared it with a light-hearted four-word message: “Gimme my monEY lol,” Thompson wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig Expand Post

AD

Of course, this full-circle moment wouldn’t be complete without revisiting how we got here. Lillard had requested a trade back in 2023, when Portland’s rebuild began. That led to a blockbuster three-team deal, sending Jrue Holiday and Toumani Camara to the Blazers. Holiday was later flipped to Boston but rejoined Portland this offseason.

As for the heart of the decision, NBA insider Shams Charania put it plainly in an interview with Sports Central:

“Being home in Portland, being back with his three kids was by far the biggest, most important factor in Damian Lillard deciding to return and resign with the Trailblazers,” he said. Charania also added that Lillard planned to rehab his Achilles tear in Portland regardless—making his return to the franchise feel less like a business move and more like a homecoming he never stopped wanting.

How is this a win for the Blazers fans?

There’s something deeply rewarding about what just happened—especially if you’ve stuck with Portland through the years. After a whirlwind couple of seasons and a dramatic trade saga, Damian Lillard is heading back home. And honestly, it’s the kind of story sports fans live for. He could’ve easily taken the year to rehab, sit back, and scout where his next championship chase might look brightest. He had every reason to wait, watch the playoff picture unfold, and then go ring hunting. Or, if money was the goal, he could’ve just let next summer turn into a bidding war.

But it seems that’s not Dame. He didn’t stall. He didn’t chase glitter. Instead, Damian Lillard followed his gut and returned to the only NBA city he’s ever truly called home — to the franchise where his legacy already stands tall. Say what you want about Bill Walton or Clyde Drexler, but Lillard is Portland basketball. And honestly, this moment for the Blazers fans has to feel like what sports should be.

On top of that, the team is finally being sold. And good news: Adam Silver made it clear that Portland isn’t losing its team anytime soon. Add in a promising draft pick in Yang Hansen (already showing flashes of fun), and this summer might be the most hopeful the Blazers faithful have had in a while. Damian Lillard’s return? Clearly, an absolute win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad