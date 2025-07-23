Damian Lillard Has 3-Words for Jamal Adams’ Reunion That Mirrors His Blazers Move

Some stories sneak up on you like a cat at 3 a.m.—silent, unexpected, and suddenly you’re wide awake wondering, “Wait, did Dame just say that?”

Well, he did.

In response to the breaking news that three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is reuniting with Pete Carroll in Las Vegas after signing with the Raiders, Damian Lillard kept it short, sweet, and suspiciously on-brand: “I like it.”

And just like that, Lillard fired off a three-word mood that could’ve doubled as the summary of his own life right now.

Jamal Adams is back with the coach who once traded the NFL equivalent of a Tesla, a kidney, and maybe half the GDP of a small nation to get him: Pete Carroll. After an injury-plagued tour across the league—including pit stops with the Titans and Lions—Adams is looking to reboot his career in Vegas.

And who better to relate to that than Damian Lillard? The guy just circled all the way back to Portland like a well-shot three-pointer hitting nothing but net…after bouncing off Milwaukee’s hardwood and a torn Achilles.

The Raiders‘ signing of Adams is less of a gamble and more of a “why not?” move for a secondary that’s had more changes than your phone’s Terms & Conditions. Adams, still just 29, has 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and four picks in his NFL career. If he’s as healthy as reports suggest, this could be a pretty solid plot twist. And guess who’s loving it? Yep—Damian Lillard.

Let’s take a quick pause and appreciate that the man known for cold-blooded daggers and unshakable poise in clutch time just walked into his old locker room and said: “I feel so happy on the inside.”

That’s not a line from a press conference. That’s a lyric waiting for a piano. After 11 years, one heartbreaking departure, and a stint in Milwaukee that ended with a ruptured Achilles, Damian Lillard is home.

He’s back in Portland, rehabbing, rebuilding, and reconnecting with a fanbase that never truly let go. And in case you’re wondering just how serious this homecoming is—he signed a three-year, $41.6 million deal with a no-trade clause. That’s right. In the NBA world, that’s sacred.

The No-Trade Clause: “The Grass Is Not Always Greener”

Rachel Nichols said it best on Open Floor: “Dame also got a no-trade clause inserted into this contract… So I think that’s good for him too… the grass is not always greener…” Translation: Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice—nah, Dame’s not falling for that again. The no-trade clause isn’t just paperwork. It’s Lillard’s insurance policy against heartbreak. A way to say, “If I go again, it’ll be because I chose to. Not because someone forgot to call me before trading me during brunch.”

And honestly? After the slightly messy breakup in 2023, it’s fair. Lillard himself admitted, “Toward the end, it was a lot of misunderstandings and miscommunications. When that happens, feelings are hurt… That was the mistake.”

So no, this isn’t a story of happy reunions and hugs. It’s more like two exes who ran into each other at Trader Joe’s and decided, “You know what? We were actually kind of great together.” But this time, there are boundaries.

Let’s be real: Portland’s current squad looks like someone accidentally hit shuffle on the team-building playlist. As Rachel Nichols also noted, “You’ve got pieces kind of all over the map… You drafted centers two years in a row… I don’t really understand what their vision is.”

Dame’s back, but so are the vibes from the McCollum-era: a gritty team with heart, hustle, and unfortunately, not a ton of direction. Still, Lillard isn’t here for a quick fix. He’s here to be the fix. Even if he’s spending most of the 2025–26 season recovering.

Lillard is 35, recovering from a torn Achilles, and yet the city of Portland rolled out the red carpet like the King was returning to the castle. And he deserves it. He’s the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. He’s been an All-Star nine times. He was selected to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. And he still owns records for points (19,376), threes (2,387), and free throws (4,427).

He’s averaged 25.1 points and 6.7 assists over 13 years, making the All-NBA team seven times. And he’s still that dude. Just a little more cautious, a little more grounded, and way more in control. Rachel Nichols summed it up perfectly: “I would be very surprised if Damian Lillard does not retire as a Portland Trailblazer.” So when Damian Lillard saw the news of Jamal Adams returning to the coach who once bet the house on him, his reaction wasn’t just support—it was recognition.

“I like it.” Because sometimes, the second time around is better. Not because it’s easier, but because this time, you know what you’re fighting for.