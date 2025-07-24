Damian Lillard Is Mourning Sad Demise Of Ex-Teammate After Making $42 Million Move 

A homecoming amid heartbreak—Damian Lillard’s $42 million return to Portland has been punctuated not just by cheers, but by a somber shadow among the Lillard family. Barely a week since his blockbuster deal was inked in the company of his three young children, Lillard’s celebrations have been abruptly tempered.

Behind the scenes, the Lillard family is intimately connected to Southeast Missouri State University, where Damian’s older brother, Houston, once anchored the Redhawks football squad. He was known not just for his leadership on the gridiron, but for the intensity of friendships he forged—some of which spanned two decades and transcended any field or uniform. On Monday, Houston Lillard’s Instagram personal tribute cut through the applause that accompanied his brother’s deal.

The post mourned the loss of Marvin Anderson, his ex-teammate from the Redhawks’ 2009 squad, with a raw and public vulnerability: “💔 20YRS OF STAND UP BUSINESS TRUE LOYALTY & BROTHERHOOD YOU GOT ME WIT THIS ONE BRA LOVE4FREE. LLMARV 701.” For the Lillard brothers, Anderson wasn’t merely a teammate—he was woven into the fabric of their extended family, a connection recently reaffirmed when Damian re-shared the tribute on his own IG story, adding simply: “Long Live Marv [fingers crossed and prayer emoji]”.

However, Lillard’s off-court story this week, apart from a sense of grief, also had a layer of deep nostalgia. It was just last weekend that he signed a lucrative deal in the presence of his three children, seemingly serving himself a reminder that this city is more than a workplace. “Just knowing that I’m going to be back home for all parts of my life…all of those things count. I wasn’t expecting it to happen so soon,” Lillard reflected in his first press conference after inking the deal.

However, the $42 million contract—equipped with a no-trade clause and a player option—came at a personal crossroads: he’s recovering from Achilles surgery and is likely out for the entire 2025-26 season. The Bucks had just waived him, stretching over $100 million on his contract, days before he returned to Portland. Now, grief and transition seem entwined for Damian Lillard. As he attempts to heal in both body and spirit, the outpouring of brotherhood in the face of loss stands as a reminder that legacy is shaped as much by loyalty as it is by game-winning shots.

Back in 2023, Damian Lillard sent shockwaves through the NBA by leaving the only team he'd ever known—Portland—for a shot at a title with the Milwaukee Bucks. Fast forward two years, and things have taken an unexpected turn. After suffering a torn Achilles during the 2025 playoffs, Dame is now sidelined indefinitely. Yet somehow, just having him back in Portland, even in street clothes, has lifted the spirits of an entire franchise.

And let’s not forget, the Blazers have tried to regroup by adding veteran pieces like Jrue Holiday. For a squad filled with potential, Holiday brings just what they need—defense, playmaking, and, most importantly, championship pedigree. Still, not everyone’s convinced this mix will click. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, for one, isn’t holding his breath. In his view, Portland is stuck in no man’s land, torn between grooming a young core and adding vets to stay relevant.

That balancing act? It hasn’t delivered much. And without Damian Lillard on the court anytime soon, it’s an even tougher hill to climb. As Windhorst put it on NBA Today, “The organization, quite frankly, hasn’t been the same since he left. They’ve been in a rebuild. They didn’t have high expectations, but they’ve been underwhelming even in the status of their rebuild… I expect them to have good nights and bad nights this season, and I do not see them as a playoff team.”

For now, Dame’s homecoming is a feel-good moment. But as far as playoff hopes go? That’s a distant dream for which he will have to overcome his recent personal loss and his health issues.