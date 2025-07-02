Damian Lillard Makes Massive Move With $45B Adidas Brand Amid Lakers Rumors

The Milwaukee Bucks stunned everyone yesterday, as they announced Damian Lillard’s sudden departure from the team. This move on the second day of the free agency has shifted the NBA landscape overnight and, for the first time in his career, left Dame in the open market. As fans and media debate where the 34-year-old point guard’s next move will be. Will it be Los Angeles? Boston? Or San Francisco may be? Wherever the destination may be, he still gets to rule the court with his sneaker game.

On Tuesday, Adidas Basketball and the former Milwaukee superstar revealed the Dame X. Although this exciting news for Lillard got overshadowed by the Bucks waving him from the team, it is still a historic feat for the veteran star. Moreover, it just means that Lillard will get to wear the Dame Xs where he lands next. The sneaker community and hoopers got a sneak peek at Dame’s tenth pair of kicks at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

But now, after months of waiting, this highly available line of shoes is here! That, too, with a special message from Lillard himself. “Getting to 10 signature models means a lot, but I wanted to use this 10th shoe to make a real statement and bring the price down under $100. I’ve had my secondary Dame Certified line priced under $100 for a few years now, but I wanted to go all in on it for my primary shoe…” Lillard posted on X.

The NBA star expressed how he felt releasing his tenth signature shoe and also revealed that he wanted to keep the price as low as possible to make it accessible to his fans. That’s why the Dame Xs will be priced at around $95 for adults, with several stunning colorways. These colorways feature Dame’s Light, Brookfield, Dolla Red, and Zero Metallic. As for the kids, Dame has them covered by pricing his shoes for $70 in an exclusive kids’ colorway.

