Damian Lillard, Marshawn Lynch, and 2,198 Attendees Pay Respect to Gunned-Down Oakland Coach John Beam

Two months ago, legendary Oakland football coach John Beam Friday passed away at the age of 66 after he was shot. The tributes since then have been pouring in, and recently, a memorial was held at the Calvin Simmons Theater. This celebration of life brought out a wide range of luminaries with deep ties to Oakland.

Among the familiar faces in the crowd were five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch and nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, both proud Oakland natives. Apart from them, 2198 were present at the Henry J. Kaiser Center in downtown Oakland, one day shy of what would have been Beam’s 67th birthday.

It was a sad day in Laney’s fieldhouse on November 13, when Cedric Irving Jr., a 27-year-old former Laney student, shot John Beam. The day before he was shot, Beam had expressed concerns about public safety on the campus of Laney College, and specifically, the field house. The next day after the incident, coach Beam passed away in the hospital as fans gathered in vigils outside. Even then, Damian Lillard had shared a message to pay his respects to the legendary coach.

“Rest In Peace Coach Beam,” Lillard wrote on social media. “Condolences to his family and all who loved him.” Lillard said that Beam gave him his first job working at Laney College football games. The 9x All-Star even condemned the act of violence. “Hundreds of kids all over Oakland became the type of men they are today because of this dude, and for someone from that exact world to randomly come and take his life just ain’t right, this ain’t the Oakland I grew up in,” Lillard said.

Throughout Beam’s career, he coached more than 20 players who went on to play in the NFL. The esteemed list includes Nahshon Wright of the Chicago Bears, Rejzohn Wright of the New Orleans Saints, former Los Angeles Rams player C.J. Anderson, and two-time Super Bowl champion offensive lineman Marvel Smith. During the memorial, Beam’s daughter Monica asked those in the audience who were coached by Beam to stand up. As expected, close to hundreds rose, some in their 60s, while some in their early 20s.

Bay Area’s renowned voice paid tribute to John Beam

Netflix’s Last Chance U showcased Beam’s influence beyond the field. His 2019 Laney College Eagles team highlighted his ability to connect with players often overlooked by other programs. Beam is survived by his wife and two daughters, and his passing has left a profound void in Oakland. The community has responded with tributes.

Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ head coach, mentioned that he didn’t know Beam personally, but they shared a circle of many mutual friends. “Coach Beam was a legend, a forty-year head coach, different football teams in the Bay Area. And today is a really, really sad day. Sad day for the Bay Area. Sad day for Coach Beam’s family and everybody in Oakland.”

Similarly, NBCS’ veteran voice Monte Poole shared on X: “Coach John Beam was the best of us. After all the work he put in over 4 decades.” He even called Beam’s passing a “colossal loss to the greater Oakland community.” Over the course of two decades, Beam left an indelible mark on California football, shaping young athletes and building a legacy of excellence before retiring from coaching in November 2024 and focusing his final years as Laney’s athletic director.