Damian Lillard Responds to ESPN’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Report After Agent’s Conversation Leaks

Damian Lillard’s stunning exit from the Milwaukee Bucks has been the talk of the town since free agency started. No one saw the 34-year-old point guard getting waived by the Bucks during the offseason. However, the Milwaukee front office decided to go ahead with this bold move after landing Myles Turner through the free agent market. Although the fans and media did not know about this massive move, the question everyone’s asking since yesterday is, was Giannis Antetokounmpo in the loop?

Well, it seems we have our answer today. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Antetokounmpo’s involvement with Dame’s exit from Milwaukee. “They did inform Giannis that they were doing this,” Shelburne said on Wednesday’s edition of ‘NBA Today’. “Did they tell him they were waiving Damian Lillard in order to facilitate this? I don’t know the answer to that, but he did know about Myles Turner. I think he was excited about Myles Turner, because he’s played against him, and he knows how good he is. He does so many things well that they need on this team.”

Although this statement from the ESPN reporter is a huge revelation in itself, it was Damian Lillard’s reaction to this clip that is turning a lot of heads. The former Milwaukee star reacted to this news with a GIF from a not-so-popular movie, “Nacho Libre,” to show his disappointment with the report. It seems like things are not going so well between the two former teammates, given Dame’s sudden exit from the team.

When Lillard and Antetokounmpo joined hands back in 2023, they were tipped to be the next big duo in the league, for obvious reasons. Teaming up Giannis’ two-way threat with Dame’s shooting range and clutch shot-making ability, it was a match made in heaven. However, unfortunately, injuries halted their progress, and the duo never really took off, forcing the franchise to break it up even before we could really see them at their true full potential.