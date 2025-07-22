Damian Lillard Reveals Aaron Rodgers Involvement in Rehab After Blazers Move

Damian Lillard is facing the toughest battle of his career — and he’s embracing it head-on. Speaking candidly about his Achilles tear, Lillard revealed his first thought wasn’t fear or pity but determination. “I literally… the first thought that I had to myself was like I’m about to come back from an Achilles,” he said. Lillard leaned on advice from stars like Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant, and Rudy Gay, all of whom have endured similar injuries.

Despite the severity, Lillard remained mentally locked in. “I never had that moment of pity… it’s a mental battle I don’t lose,” he added.

Lillard’s setback came in Game 4 of the Bucks-Pacers series, shortly after returning from a blood clot scare. But the injury didn’t just end his season — it effectively ended his Bucks tenure. Milwaukee waived Lillard, stretching his $113 million contract to create cap space for Myles Turner.

Now back with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year, $42 million deal, Lillard is looking to rewrite his story. His contract includes a no-trade clause, making him just the second active player with that privilege after LeBron James. With a young Blazers core and Jrue Holiday joining the squad, Lillard’s eyes are firmly set on a 2026-27 return.

