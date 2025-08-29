Damian Lillard Reveals Strong Reaction to Jerry Jones’ Statement After Micah Parsons Trade

Not being on the same page with the front office is what Damian Lillard has already experienced. So, what Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, did with the entire contract ordeal of trading away Micah Parsons is what many would have predicted. But what nobody expected was what the Thursday night press conference had in store. Jones explained why it was important for the team to move on from their star pass rusher. However, Jones would call Parsons by the wrong name multiple times! Strange, right? That’s what Dame had an issue with.

On his Instagram, Damian Lillard shared his honest reaction. “Calling this man “Michael” is crazy. Smdh.” For context, the abbreviation of the last word stands for shaking my damn head. Meaning, it expresses strong emotions like frustration, disbelief, and outright disapproval of a situation, and in this situation, it was Jerry Jones’ actions. The owner and the GM of the Cowboys didn’t do it once, but it occurred multiple times during the press conference, which annoyed the fans, the media members, and even the Blazers star.

Take the following statement from Jones as an example, which Dame shared on his IG. “But the facts are, specifically, we need to stop the run. And we haven’t been able to stop the run at key times for several years. And when you have the kind of extraordinary pass rush that Michael had, then the way to mitigate that pass rush is to run at you.” This was one of the excerpts of many such moments during the press conference. The 82-year-old checked himself once but proceeded to call Parsons, ‘Michael’.

The fans are upset because, until today, this mistake has never come up. In his 4-year spell with the Cowboys, Micah never had to hear his name being called out wrong. But now that he has signed a four-year deal worth $188 million with the Super Bowl rival Packers, which also makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, the wrong name-calling doesn’t sit right. After multiple errors from Jerry Jones, his son had to remind him of Parsons’ real name.

While speaking to the reporter, Jerry said, “Did I talk to Michael?” Stephen Jones intervened and said, “Micah“. But until then, the damage was already done. Seemingly, another dig from Jones was at Parsons’ agent. When the owner of the NFL’s most valuable team, worth $13 billion, claimed not to know the name of Parsons’s agent, David Mulugheta. It’s clear that some of the issues from behind the scenes spilled out in front of the world. Was it deliberate or an honest mistake? Many, like Dame, think it’s the first option.

Damian Lillard and his exit from the NBA teams wasn’t smooth

In 2012, the Trail Blazers, with their 6th overall made their intentions clear to rely on Dame time. 11 seasons and 9x All-Star accolades later, the union came to an end. The reason was clear: the point guard wanted to move to a team that was a title contender. Plus, he was unhappy with how the Blazers were building their roster. The team won only four playoff series with Dame in their 11 seasons together, making the Western Conference Finals once during that span. So, the frustrations led to his exit from Portland and arrival in Milwaukee.

Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, the duo was supposed to bring back more championships. But injuries cost them the crucial time on the court. Just take this past season, for example. Damian Lillard battled deep vein thrombosis during the season and tore his Achilles in the playoffs. This resulted in him missing the majority of the next season. But it was not just the injury that led the Bucks to waive his contract. Dame’s request to train and rehab in Portland with his family was the reason why many front office executives believed it was time to move on from Lillard.

As per longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes, “I was told that some people within the Bucks did not approve of that, and there was kind of some back-and-forth right there.” The good news is that his returning to the Blazers! Yes, over the years, the bitter feelings stopped bothering and the two are on the same page.