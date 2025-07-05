Damian Lillard’s Best Fit Revealed as Celtics Legend Urges Boston Move Despite Major Concern

Damian Lillard is a free bird right now. After the Milwaukee Bucks waived him, the Trail Blazers icon has the option to sign for any team and take time for his rehab. But with him suffering an Achilles injury, several analysts feel picking him would be a gamble. For Dame Dolla, he’s still a “jackpot” capable of helping teams win.

Given his devotion and tales of his work ethic, several teams could be enticed by the possibility of having a legendary point guard for a minimal price. But which destination actually makes the most sense? Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson was a little biased. He obviously picked the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, it wasn’t just to favor his team. Johnson provided some logical reasons behind why a move to the City of Angels would be appealing to Damian Lillard.

“Here’s why I say the West Coast. From the Bay Area, 45 minute flight. Family still up in Portland right now. Okay, we need somebody else to run the point guard position for us in the future because LeBron will eventually be gone in terms of that. So that opens up those sort of avenues for us. Plus, you led off saying he drops what? Bars. Mhm. Why wouldn’t you want to be in LA? Think about it,” he explained on SPEAK.

via Imago Oct 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles down the court during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

The Lakers already have Luka Doncic on their roster to serve as the point guard. But with his influence in music, Lillard would fetch great opportunities in LA. Additionally, his experience could majorly help the Purple and Gold tackle through the postseason and provide them with a reliable scoring option off the bench.

However, these are circumstances assuming Lillard won’t return as the same player he was. Is that true? Paul Pierce has a bitter truth.

Damian Lillard to the Celtics?

An Achilles tear at Lillard’s age could severely affect the career trajectory for a player. But there are several instances to prove it might not. Kevin Durant took close to two years, but is still a walking 25-point scorer. Kobe Bryant was able to extend his career despite a devastating Achilles injury. Paul Pierce also keeps them in mind.

Notably, their recovery gives him hope that Jayson Tatum can return without any significant effect on his play. However, he feels for a “little” guard like Damian Lillard, the same laws won’t apply.

“When you get it from a little guy, you know, who isn’t as explosive as these guy as these guys are, it’s gonna be a little more difficult because the guard position requires a little more speed. It requires a little more ump when you get to the basket,” The Truth argued.

However, he doesn’t think Lillard is going to become an unproductive option. Pierce thinks his interior game will struggle, but he always has the option of falling back to his stellar shooting. That’s one of the reasons he would love to see him return with Jayson Tatum, literally.

“I would love to see him on the Celtics as a backup point guard know, give us some depth and occasions can start uh I feel. But man, Dame is so great. It’s just hard to see him go down this way,” he said about the former Bucks guard.

Since Damian Lillard has all the time he needs to recover, that process will determine his mindset. Lillard could still feel confident about being a strong influence for a winning team. If not, he has a modern-day skillset that can blend well with most teams. It just depends on what the perennial All-Star looks like upon his return.

