Damian Lillard’s Contract Reveal Trust Issues With Blazers Amid Mending Relationship

When Damian Lillard signed a three-year, $42 million deal to return to Portland, it felt like the kind of fairytale ending fans had dreamed of. The hero comes home, the jersey never changes, and maybe, just maybe, we get one more Dame Time moment at the Moda Center. But if you looked beyond the emotional homecoming, the contract’s fine print tells a much more complicated story. It tells a story of loyalty, betrayal, and an effort to rebuild trust brick by brick.

Lillard’s new contract with the Trail Blazers features a player option for the 2027–28 season, but the real headline is the inclusion of a no-trade clause, something incredibly rare in today’s NBA. After Bradley Beal gave his up when moving to Phoenix, only LeBron James held one. Now Lillard joins that elite group, and it’s not by accident. As Rachel Nichols explained on Open Floor, this wasn’t just a casual addition. The no-trade clause reflects Lillard’s desire for control and likely stems from lingering trust issues after his rocky departure from Portland in 2023.

Rachel Nichols pointed out that, “Dame also got a no-trade clause inserted into this contract…So I think that’s good for him too… the grass is not always greener…Clearly, Dave Lillard thought it was enough of a chance that he asked for an NTC. ” It is protection, but moreover leverage. And it’s a clear signal that Lillard doesn’t fully trust the front office not to send him packing again.

In her view, Damian Lillard’s decision to secure a no-trade clause likely reflects some lingering distrust toward Blazers general manager Joe Cronin and the front office. While Nichols made it clear she hadn’t spoken directly to Lillard about it, her interpretation is that, despite the two sides reconciling publicly, there’s still a sense of “show me” from Lillard. By negotiating the no-trade clause, Lillard is essentially protecting himself from being blindsided again, ensuring that he has full control over his future.

The context makes that no-trade clause even more significant. Portland is deep in transition. The roster doesn’t totally make sense. As Rachel Nichols also said, “You’ve got pieces kind of all over the map… You drafted centers two years in a row… I don’t really understand what their vision is or what they’re doing.” Portland’s current roster might be built more for good vibes and competitive spirit, like the old Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum squads, rather than true contention. It’s the kind of “middle of the pack” team that plays hard, excites fans, but isn’t realistically chasing a championship.

That in-between state can be especially frustrating for a star like Dame, who’s been through it before. So it makes total sense that he’d want more control this time, especially after what happened with his trade to Milwaukee. By securing a no-trade clause, he’s making sure he’s not left out of the decision-making process if the franchise shifts direction again.

Inside Dame’s Return to Portland

The wounds from 2023 haven’t fully healed, either. The trade to Milwaukee may have been amicable on the surface, but underneath it all, things got messy. Lillard himself admitted it. In a quote shared by Sean Highkin on Twitter, Dame said, “Toward the end, it was a lot of misunderstandings and miscommunications. When that happens, feelings are hurt. Joe and I never sat down and talked about that. We let it be and it sat out there. That was the mistake.”

That’s heavy. And it confirms exactly what Rachel Nichols speculated: this return might be genuine, but it’s not without scars. Lillard and Cronin are mending fences, not pretending like nothing happened. He’s still the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, a nine-time All-Star, and the face of the most iconic shot in team history. But this contract isn’t just a victory lap. It’s a reset.

He’ll likely miss most of the 2025–26 season recovering from a torn Achilles. But his presence matters beyond the court. For the Blazers’ young core, having Dame around is like having a walking masterclass in professionalism and leadership. And for the fans, it’s a reminder that some players do still care about legacy. “I would be very surprised if Damian Lillard does not retire as a Portland Trailblazer,” Nichols concluded.

This is a comeback story, but not the kind Hollywood writes. It comes with clauses that protect against the pain of the past. Dame is home, but he’s not naive. And for the first time in a long time, he’s got the contract to back up the loyalty he’s always shown.