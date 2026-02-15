Damian Lillard Sends Clear Message to Larry Bird After Winning NBA 3 Point Contest

The 3-Point Contest at All-Star weekend was the highlight of Saturday night, delivering a competitive and exciting bout between some of the top talent in the league. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard came out on top, and after receiving the trophy, delivered a message to other sharpshooting legends.

“This is the only time he’s ever gonna see it,” Lillard joked to former teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was seen on video celebrating with him after the event. The Milwaukee Bucks forward played along, telling him, “You know only other two players have won three?” Lillard already knew: “Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.”

By naming the two legends, Lillard acknowledged his place in history. The 3-Point Contest, which began in 1986, has crowned some of the greatest shooters ever, but only Bird, from 1986-88, and Hodges, 1990-92, managed to win the contest thrice before Lillard managed to do it this year. Then, Antetokounmpo delivered a challenge, asking if the guard was willing to go for a fourth title.

“You know I got to do it again,” Lillard told Antetokounmpo. When the person filming asked him for a conversation, Lillard kept it short, doubling down: “I’m going to do it again.”

Lillard previously won the contest in 2023 and 2024, taking home three titles in four years. If he manages a win in 2027, Lillard would stand at the top of the mountain as the only player in NBA history to have won the 3-Point Contest four times, the most of any player ever.

What makes his win tonight even more impressive is the context behind it. Lillard is still rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon suffered in last year’s playoffs and has yet to feature in a regular-season game this season. He debuted for his second Blazers stint tonight, delivering under pressure.

Damian Lillard Stuns All-Star Weekend Crowd, Takes Home 3-Point Contest Trophy

Damian Lillard beat Charlotte Hornets rookie guard Kon Knueppel and Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker in the final round, scoring 29 points to edge out Booker’s 27 and Knueppel’s 17 to win the shootout. It was a tense final, with Lillard knocking down shot after shot, and Booker starting hot but falling short by one shot at the buzzer.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 12, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) checks the scoreboard during the second half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The first round saw Lillard come out with a 27-point heater, starting slow before making nine of his last 10 on the way to the second round, tying Knueppel and second only to Booker. He beat Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Norman Powell, Jamal Murray, and Bobby Portis.

“That’s all I do it for, keep adding to my legacy,” Lillard said about participating in the competition despite rehabbing his torn Achilles, reportedly telling the league he was willing to play despite injury. “You just got to let the ball fly, trust your instincts as a shooter, and you can’t get ruffled when someone else gets hot.”

Only time will tell if Lillard eventually stands alone at the top of the 3-Point contest, but everyone will be watching.