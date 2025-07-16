Damian Lillard Sends Subtle Message to Bucks Amid Reported Jayson Tatum Recruitment

Damian Lillard is a free agent for one of the wildest reasons in recent memory. After a season-ending Achilles tear of his own, the Milwaukee Bucks made the stunning decision to waive him, using the “stretch provision” on the remaining two years and $112.6 million of his contract. It was a move of pure financial desperation, allowing them to sign center Myles Turner, but it also made Lillard the most intriguing name on the open market.

As he celebrated his 35th birthday this week, Lillard seemed to embrace his new reality. He posted a collection of photos on Instagram from his birthday party, a celebration that included a picture with former teammate and close friend Gary Trent Jr. The caption felt like a direct message to the league and his former team: “Forever Evolving and Rolling with the Punches! They can’t FW me! Cheers to 35! #ToBeContinued.”

That “To Be Continued” hashtag is already taking on a life of its own, as a new, unexpected suitor has reportedly emerged for the superstar guard. According to a report from Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been actively recruiting Lillard to join him in Boston.

At first glance, the fit seems odd. Lillard famously had no interest in playing for the Celtics back in 2023 when he requested a trade from Portland. But a lot has changed since then. According to a recent report from the Boston Herald, Lillard is now more “receptive” to the idea of joining the Celtics. The timing, it turns out, might be perfect.

The Celtics are facing what is essentially a gap year after their own superstar, Jayson Tatum, went down with a devastating Achilles injury during the playoffs. With Tatum expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season, the pressure to win now is off. This creates a unique, low-pressure environment for Lillard to rehab his own Achilles injury alongside a fellow superstar. Celtics President Brad Stevens recently gave an encouraging update on Tatum’s recovery, noting his competitive fire. “He’s a competitor. He’s gonna compete in everything he does, including rehab,” Stevens said.

The financial side of a potential deal is tricky. The Celtics can only offer Lillard a veteran minimum contract or a small $5.7 million exception. But for a player who has already secured his financial future, the appeal of joining a team with a built-in championship culture, a fellow superstar to rehab with, and a clear path to contending in a year might be too good to pass up.