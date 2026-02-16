Damian Lillard Shades 6 NBA Stars in Private Chat With Stephen Curry

The celebration didn’t end with the trophy. Moments after winning the 2026 All-Star 3-Point Contest, Damian Lillard turned his attention to next year instead of the night he just dominated. But the message he sent Stephen Curry wasn’t just about a rematch.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was about who belongs. Lillard posted a screenshot of a private conversation where he told Curry: “Next year…. Me, you, Klay, book, and 4 more real shooters.” Curry immediately responded: “Yessir, I’m in. Know Klay will do it if I ask and book will be at home. Perfect setup.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Because of that wording, the statement quickly drew attention across the league. By separating “real shooters” from the rest of the 2026 field, Lillard appeared to exclude the other six contestants he had just beaten.

Imago Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) celebrates with the trophy after winning the three point contest during the 2026 NBA All Star Saturday Night at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The numbers from the contest provided context behind the reaction. Lillard opened with 27 points in Round 1, matching Kon Knueppel, while Devin Booker led the field with 30. Donovan Mitchell scored 24, Norman Powell 23, Jamal Murray 18, Tyrese Maxey 17 and Bobby Portis 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the final round created distance. Lillard posted 29, defeating Booker’s 27 and Knueppel’s 17 to secure his third career title. The victory placed him alongside Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players to win the event three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Because of those results, his “real shooters” comment landed differently. Booker’s performance remained respected, while the rest of the field statistically fell short of the elite tier Lillard referenced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who could join Damian Lillard and Steph Curry at the 3-point contest in 2027?

The conversation also aligned with Curry’s public comments during All-Star Weekend. While appearing on the NBA Showtime panel, he confirmed plans to return to the contest. “Oh, 100%. I already scheduled it. We’re going to bring some people. Me, Dame, I’ll try and get Klay. Let’s go.”

That confirmation turned a casual DM into an early recruiting pitch. A Curry-Lillard-Thompson lineup would reunite three of the defining shooters of their era in the same event.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, the stakes are clear. Curry owns two titles, meaning a win ties Lillard. Meanwhile, Lillard could separate himself with a fourth. Attention has already shifted toward potential challengers. Fans have floated names like James Harden, Anthony Edwards, Donovan Mitchell, and rookie Kon Knueppel, while others have suggested crossover appearances from Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu.

Because of that speculation, the 2027 contest now carries narrative weight months in advance rather than days. The intrigue no longer centers on format changes or prize money but on hierarchy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lillard’s message reframed the event into a qualification instead of participation. The next All-Star weekend, therefore, has a built-in storyline. Either the league’s biggest shooters accept the invitation, or someone from the excluded group answers it on the floor.