Damian Lillard Spotted With Nikola Jokic’s Teammate Amid Mutual Interest From Eastern Team

Funny how fast the Notre Dame class unraveled, huh? Not long ago, everyone just knew no one would dare snatch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s bestie away from him. But here we are—injuries piling up, form dipping, and that hefty price tag suddenly looking a little too steep. Still, don’t get it twisted—Damian Lillard’s far from washed. He’s a certified top-75 all-timer, and a lock for the Hall of Fame. The next team he suits up for? Still a mystery. But if you’ve been tracking his moves off the court lately, you might realize the decision’s already quietly taking shape.

Dame and Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon were spotted chilling at the same outing—details still hush-hush. But what we do know? Oakland-based director Jordan Jacobs was also at the party. And let’s be honest, Dame doesn’t just pull up anywhere without at least one semi-famous Bay Area face in the room. Denver serendipity? Maybe. But in the NBA, “just hanging out” often means more than it seems. Keep an eye out—because where Dame goes, the breadcrumbs usually lead somewhere interesting.

“Happy to celebrate your big day with you big cuz @damianlillard You can see the sleep in my eyes😂😂,” wrote Jacobs, right after dropping a picture with Air Gordon from the same party. Coincidence? Maybe. But when Jacobs, Dame, and Gordon are all under one roof, you can’t help but raise an eyebrow. It’s giving soft launch energy, and if you’re reading between the Instagram lines, something might be brewing behind the scenes.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball as Denver Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard to Denver? That rumor’s got the Mile High crowd losing altitude from all the screaming. And honestly, it tracks. The Nuggets don’t need a superstar takeover—they just need one calm, clutch shot-maker to take some weight off Nikola Jokic’s already Herculean shoulders. Dame fits that bill like a custom suit. No ego, all efficiency. It’s the kind of move that doesn’t break what’s working—just makes it lethal.

But they got competition. Of course – it’s Dame afterall. And the link is as unexpected as his waive and stretch. The culprits? Beantown’s finest.

Damian Lillard to the Celtics could be on the cards

The Boston Celtics. Wild shift, considering he had zero appetite for Beantown when asking out of Portland two years ago. But things change—especially when friendships come into play. Lillard and Jayson Tatum have grown tight, and that bond’s opened the door to new possibilities. The Celtics are reportedly intrigued too, seeing Dame as a piece worth stashing for the long haul. A reunion of mutual interest? Definitely looks that way.

Both stars are recovering from torn Achilles injuries, and Boston’s clearly planning ahead. They’re reshuffling the deck this offseason to get under the second apron, knowing neither Tatum nor Lillard will be suiting up much—if at all—next season. But come 2026–27? They could return rested, healthy, and ready to run the East. Boston’s betting on the future, and with a duo like that, you really can’t blame them.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 22, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard’s saga is far from over. It’s painful to see an all-timer like Dame get the shaft so prematurely. But the future’s looking up, and he has a clear vision of what’s ahead. But is that a bird’s eye from Denver, or through the 18 banners at the Celtics? Grab your popcorn.