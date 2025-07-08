Damian Lillard Strongly Reflects on Achilles Injury After Bucks’ Farewell Message

In true Damian Lillard fashion, the man delivered a farewell post that sounded more like a Grammy-nominated spoken verse than a goodbye: “34 a torn Achilles … History etch it in … a Mona Lisa Typa sketch within…“

It’s not exactly “Started from the bottom,” but it hits hard. And in the wake of the Bucks waiving him, it was the only fitting way for Dame to sign off. Milwaukee’s official message on X is way less poetic but still heartfelt: “A leader as resilient and clutch as they come. You gave your all for this team and this city. Thank you, Dame.”

So that’s how the Damian Lillard era in Milwaukee ends—not with a Game 7 dagger from the parking lot, but with a waiver notice and a stretch provision spreadsheet.

The Bucks pulled the trigger on waiving Damian Lillard and Vasilije Micic in a cap-clearing move that would’ve made Daryl Morey blush. Why? So they could hand Myles Turner a shiny new 4-year, $107 million deal and finally stabilize their frontcourt. That’s right—Milwaukee’s new big three are now Giannis, Khris, and Turner. Get ready for the pick-and-pop era, Wisconsin.

Micic’s departure was expected. He arrived in a forgettable trade and averaged 6.8 points across three teams. He’s reportedly heading back to EuroLeague, where he’s still revered like a Serbian Manu Ginobili.

Dame’s Achilles Turns Playoff Dreams Into a Greek Tragedy

If you blinked, you might’ve missed it—Damian Lillard’s stint in Milwaukee was more myth than legacy. He opened with a franchise-record 39 points on his debut and averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.7 boards across 58 games before everything went sideways.

First came the DVT (deep vein thrombosis) scare in his right calf in March. Then, after returning in Game 2 against Indiana, he suffered the ultimate gut punch—a torn left Achilles tendon. That’s the kind of injury that ends seasons and, at times, careers as well.

His playoff run was officially over before it began, and so was his time as a Buck. It’s like assembling the Infinity Stones just to get Thanos’d by a snap from Tyrese Haliburton. Fans didn’t hold back on X. “As a Bucks fan, I do know for a fact we did him dirty,” wrote one heartbroken user. Another called it “the worst financial decision in the history of sports.” And one fan’s tweet read like a sports obituary: “The Damian Lillard era in Milwaukee has officially come to an end. Dame Time with the Bucks will always be remembered as what could have been.”

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

It’s hard to argue. The Bucks traded for Damian Lillard hoping he’d be the Batman to Giannis’ Superman, but the duo never even got past round one. Two first-round exits to the Indiana Pacers later, and all that’s left is regret, rehab, and cap gymnastics. The silver lining? Damian Lillard may be down, but he’s far from out. He’ll rehab his Achilles back in Portland—close to his family, his training staff, and that one chef who probably makes his favorite postgame mac n’ cheese. And even injured, multiple teams are still circling like it’s NBA trade deadline week.

The Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Boston Celtics are reportedly all monitoring his situation. Because even with one leg, Damian Lillard still brings more playoff credibility than most rosters combined. Let’s be clear: Damian Lillard is still one of the greatest point guards of all time. Nine All-Star nods. Seven All-NBA selections. Trail Blazers all-time scoring leader with 19,376 points. And now, a poet-warrior entering free agency with unfinished business.

His time in Milwaukee was more Mona Lisa sketch than a masterpiece, but maybe that’s just the first draft. Whether it’s Miami, L.A., or another twist in the script, one thing’s for sure: When Dame’s ready, someone’s going to pay top dollar just to set the clocks back to Dame Time.