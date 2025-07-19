Damian Lillard Thanks $43B Company for Making His Dream Come True Ahead of Blazers Reunion

Just when fans were wondering if Damian Lillard’s best days were behind him, the nine-time All-Star gave us something we didn’t expect. A full-circle comeback on and off the court. Despite suffering a devastating Achilles tear during the 2025 NBA Playoffs and being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard is once again the center of attention.

First, his return to Portland sent shockwaves across the league. However, before stepping back on the hardwood in Rip City, Dame made headlines during the 3Stripes Select Basketball Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina with a huge off-court win and a heartfelt thank-you to Adidas. And the buzz around the Adidas Dame X, Lillard’s 10th signature shoe, is more than just hype. This isn’t your typical flashy endorsement. It’s Dame’s dream come to life, and the love he’s receiving from young hoopers means everything to him.

On Instagram, Lillard shouted out Caleb Holt, who was seen rocking the Adidas Dame X “Dame’s Light” at the 17U 3Stripes Select Basketball Championship. The carousel post showed Holt in action, and Dame was clearly moved, “Shoutout @iamcalebholt and all the hoopers that locked in with the #DameX at the 17u @3ssbcircuit Championships at Rock Hill last weekend. I love seeing elite hoopers on the grassroots circuit embrace wearing my $90 priced shoe. The Dame X looks and performs like a much more expensive shoe! 🫡 to @adidasbasketball for making my vision come to life.” Let that sink in. A $90 basketball shoe. That’s less than half the price of most signature models from other top-tier NBA stars. And it’s not just the price — the performance speaks volumes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) Expand Post

AD

The Dame X is the first sub-$100 hoops shoe to feature Adidas’ premier Lightstrike cushioning. All wrapped up in a bold lime green and orange “Dame’s Light” debut colorway. According to Adidas, the design captures Dame’s “Always Dame Time” mentality, wavy lines stretching from toe to heel. Representing his calm under pressure and unwavering focus.

The shoe officially dropped on July 3 at Adidas.com and select retailers. Priced at just $90, it’s part of Dame’s promise to make elite-level gear accessible for the next generation. And judging by his emotional shoutout, that mission has already started to pay off. While Dame X makes noise off the court, Lillard made even bigger waves with the announcement of his return to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite receiving dozens of offers from teams like Boston, Minnesota and more, ranging from minimum contracts to the midlevel exception, Lillard chose home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back Where It All Began: Dame Returns to Rip City

According to Shams Charania the 35-year-old star agreed to a three-year $42 million deal with the Blazers. The deal includes a player option for the 2027-28 season and a no-trade clause, giving him full control over his future. “This is an opportunity for Damian to stay home to continue his rehabilitation, take time to decide where he wants to play next, while still being paid his entire contract.” Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, said earlier this month.

Behind the scenes, GM Joe Cronin and Coach Chauncey Billups held multiple meetings with Lillard to bring this reunion to life. It’s a swan song not just for Dame, but for Rip City fans who never stopped believing. The Trail Blazers’ franchise leader in points, 3-pointers, and minutes played, Lillard is Portland basketball. Beginning with his Rookie of the Year campaign in 2013 to the 2019 Western Conference Finals. Dame has always been about loyalty, leadership, and doing things on his terms.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Damian Lillard’s Achilles injury means fans will not see him in action during the 2025-26 NBA season. But that doesn’t mean we won’t be hearing from him. Whether it is mentoring young Blazers, appearing at grassroots events. Or just giving love to hoopers like Caleb Holt, Dame is still impacting the game in big ways. And with the Dame X now officially in the wild in vibrant colorways like “Brookfield”, “Zero Metallic”, and “Dollar Red” on the way, the Lillard legacy keeps evolving.

So yeah, Dame might be off the court for now, but if you think it’s not still Dame Time, you’re not paying attention. Let’s just say it…Adidas made Dame’s dream come true. And now, he’s making dreams come true for the next generation.