Damian Lillard Weighs Appeal to Bucks for Major Shift After Eerie Tyrese Haliburton Post

Something feels off with the number 0 in these 2025 playoffs—and fans are starting to notice. In what’s beginning to sound more like a curse than coincidence, three of the Eastern Conference’s biggest names—Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Tyrese Haliburton—all went down with eerily similar injuries. What’s more chilling? Each one wears the same jersey number. As the injuries pile up, questions are swirling about whether this number, once symbolic of leadership, might now be haunted.

To start with, it was Lillard who suffered the first blow. Back in late April, while carrying the load for the Milwaukee Bucks in a nail-biting first-round battle, Lillard tore his Achilles during Game 4. The Bucks fell shortly after. Then came Jayson Tatum, whose Celtics were battling the Knicks in the East semis. Just as Boston’s hopes were climbing, Tatum’s own Achilles gave out—another devastating setback. And when fans thought that was the end of it, the most gut-wrenching moment of all hit during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

In that final showdown, all eyes were on Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, who had been sensational all postseason. But within minutes of tip-off, he collapsed, grabbing at his lower right leg. Silence fell in the arena. Later, his father confirmed everyone’s worst fears—it was indeed a torn Achilles. With three stars down, all donning #0, fans started connecting the dots. Theories began flying, and it didn’t take long for the internet to label it a “curse.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, Damian Lillard didn’t stay quiet. In fact, he joined the conversation by reposting a story about the curse theory on his Instagram story. His caption? “So change my #?” Now that’s something. Especially considering Lillard has always worn #0 with pride, saying it represents “O” for Oakland, Ogden, and Oregon—his roots, his college, and his story. So for him to even entertain the idea of letting go of that number shows how real the paranoia has become.

AD

via Imago Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks wore a small patch to honor former player Junior Bridgeman who passed away this week. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

With each of these players being the centerpiece of their teams, their absences weren’t just bad luck—they shook the entire postseason landscape. But after seeing Haliburton go down in the Finals with the exact same injury, it’s no longer just about injuries. The real question now—is the number #0 really cursed?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The real reason behind Damian Lillard like injuries

While #0 is catching attention, what’s really at play here might be the brutal reality of playoff basketball. Top guys like Lillard, Tatum, and Haliburton are pushing their bodies for 40-plus minutes a night, barely catching a break. It’s high-intensity action, game after game, and that kind of strain wears on even the strongest parts of the body. The Achilles might be durable, but repeated stress with minimal recovery? That’s a recipe for disaster and it made many frustrated.

And according to trainers, “player workloads during the postseason are becoming unsustainable.” Now, there’s a growing push for smarter tracking, injury prediction tech, and pacing strategies to keep stars from breaking down at the worst moments.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That said, the talk around the “curse” of jersey No. 0 hasn’t totally gone away either. While it sounds spooky, some fans are leaning more into humor than fact. Still, the NBA might be looking at a much bigger concern. “The coincidence around jersey No. 0 is compelling,” some insiders admit, “but the pattern suggests a broader conversation needs to happen.” Basically, it’s time to rethink how the league handles athlete conditioning through the intense grind of the postseason.

Meanwhile, the recovery road is long. Lillard, Tatum, and Haliburton are all staring down 9 to 12 months of rehab. But they’re not backing down. Each one, in their own way, has made it clear: they’re coming back stronger. Ultimately, whether #0 has bad luck stamped on it or not, this playoff stretch proved something else—how fragile greatness really is. And sometimes, all it takes is one wrong step.