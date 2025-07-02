Damian Lillard’s Return Hinges on Key Factor as Celtics Face $6M Hurdle Against Lakers & Warriors

Dame Time just broke the clock. One flick of Milwaukee’s pen, and boom—$113 million vanished like a magic trick gone rogue. But don’t blink. Because now, Damian Lillard isn’t just free. He’s the wildcard in a league full of unscripted drama. The Bucks thought they folded a losing hand. Instead, they dealt him power. All suits belong to him now—Kings, Queens, Jokers, and Aces. And wherever he lands, just know this: the real show is about to begin.

The Bucks made headlines by locking in Myles Turner on a four-year deal, adding serious muscle to their frontcourt. But the party didn’t last. In a dramatic twist, they waived and stretched Damian Lillard, spreading the remaining paycheck over five seasons.

Now, it depends on Dame, what he wants, where he wants to go, and how much he wants to settle for. On the Hoop Collective Podcast, Brian Windhorst, Tim MacMahon, and Tim Bontemps broke down the possibilities and sectors the 34-year-old has to rely on to return to the court. “Dame Lillard is going to be rehabbing for most of the season,” Windy began. “This is a dream situation. It’s free money and freedom. I’m sure he felt a certain way as he had his life changed really quickly.”

Dame’s final Bucks moment? Getting helped off the court mid-playoff chaos. Not exactly a storybook ending. But here’s the twist—if he heals up, teams will line up. “He’ll have a bunch of teams interested; he’ll be able to choose his team. He can sign for the minimum, and he can sign for more. It’s double dipping, no matter what it is,” Windhorst further mentioned. Simply put, Lillard may be sidelined, but life isn’t treating him badly. He gets to heal in Portland, surrounded by comfort and calm. While others hustle through chaos, he cashes checks and picks his next chapter. The injury stings, sure—but in the big picture, Dame might’ve just won the day.

Meanwhile, Tim MacMahon spilled the real tea. He said, “As far as getting his walking papers from Milwaukee, he never wanted to be in Milwaukee. He was a pro, and he tried to make the best of it. It’s not like the Bucks were bad with him. But it goes down as one of the all-time disappointments. To make that kind of trade and then not even get a playoff series. It’s an all-time disappointment. He didn’t want to be there. He had to actively try to make sure he wasn’t miserable.”

MacMahon further added, “If he still wants to get to Miami, that’s probably going to be on the table. If he wants to go back to the Bay Area, his hometown, there might be an opportunity there. Damian Lillard potentially at a minimum—there’ll be a whole lot of teams lined up interested to chit-chat about that.” Well, in the past, the 34-year-old future HOFer expressed his desire to play with the Miami Heat, alongside Jimmy Butler. But now, he can choose to go to Miami, or pick the Dubs to back not just Stephen Curry but also play with Jimmy.

Dame Lillard’s Milwaukee Bucks chapter never found rhythm. From the start, chemistry was off, and defense faltered. The team could argue Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health changed everything, but excuses don’t rewrite results. Moreover, Dame’s injury in Game 3 sealed the fate. Still, he walks away as the real winner. He’ll take the year to recharge, stay close to home, and return next summer refreshed, fully healthy, and with options as wide as his range.

Next season, the real game begins. Dame won’t be chasing checks. He’ll be chasing fit. Whether it’s backing up Steph in the Bay, joining Kawhi in LA, or warming up Miami’s title hopes, the possibilities are endless. Even Dallas could be in play if Kyrie Irving moves. And if he’s ready by February, one smart team might steal a playoff spark. With a minimum deal and a big upside, Dame’s next act could be his cleverest yet.

The Boston Celtics need a $6 million space to accommodate Damian Lillard before the Warriors & Lakers swoop in

The Celtics are walking a financial tightrope. They sit $4.5 million below the second apron at $207.824 million, yet still float $15.4 million above the luxury tax. Adding Damian Lillard could electrify the roster, but to unlock the full midlevel exception, Boston must carve out nearly $6 million. The Bucks’ stretch strategy offers inspiration, but unless they shed salary, that $6 million becomes the wall they keep bouncing off.

Meanwhile, the Warriors dance on the edge of that same second apron at $207.8 million. With nine players locked in at $170.5 million, there’s no room to breathe. To even entertain Dame’s arrival, Golden State would have to slice into its core—hard choices with big consequences. Stretching deals opens slivers of opportunity. But unlike Boston, they lack true flexibility. Their challenge lies in preserving culture while still making a competitive move.

Now shift the spotlight to Los Angeles. The Lakers, hard-capped at the second apron, sit nearly $20 million below the first apron. That places them in a unique spot. They can wield the full $14.1 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception, making Dame’s signing far more feasible. In comparison, Boston’s $6 million hurdle becomes more than just math—it becomes the battleground. One team has space, the others must create it.

The clock may be broken, but Dame’s timing feels perfect. One door slammed in Milwaukee, and a hundred windows flew open. Now, it’s not just about where he fits—it’s about who dares to make room. Boston must juggle, Golden State must sacrifice, and LA just might strike gold. Dame’s next move? A masterpiece in waiting.