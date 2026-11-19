It was all business for Giannis Antetokounmpo after he beat the Milwaukee Bucks in their first meeting since the trade. As the game ended, Antetokounmpo refused to shake hands with his former teammates. Now, a brand-new report suggests that Damian Lillard had warned him that the Heat may not love him as the Bucks did.

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“The grass isn’t always greener on the other side,” Damian Lillard said to Antetokounmpo before his trade to Miami in June 2026. His words came through via a November 19 report by ESPN’s Jamal Collier.

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“They’re not going to always love on you like the way they will at home,” Lillard further added. “That’s what I’m experiencing now.”

Damian Lillard’s perspective comes from his own experiences. The player requested the Portland Trail Blazers for a trade in 2023. He joined the Bucks but was waived in 2025 following a torn Achilles. Now, he’s back with the Trail Blazers and seemingly understands the value of a home team.

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It’s comparable to Antetokounmpo, who spent 13 seasons playing with the Milwaukee Bucks. However, his frustration with the team had grown after he was sidelined last season following a knee injury. The Greek star maintained he was fit to compete again, but his pleas fell on deaf ears leading up to the trade.

Perhaps that’s the reason he doesn’t share Lillard’s sentiment about a home team. Now that the Heat defeated the Bucks 137-130, Antetokounmpo has nothing to say about his former team.

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So after he refused to shake his former teammates’ hands, a post by The HEAT Realm featuring the Nightcap Crew podcast went viral. It claimed that the crew said that “Giannis didn’t shake hands with the Bucks players because he felt disrespected by them.”

And indeed, in a recent episode of the podcast, Chad ‘Ocho’ Johnson said, “we ain’t friendly, ain’t nothing to talk about,” while describing Antetokounmpo’s attitude towards the Milwaukee Bucks.

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During the same episode, Joe Johnson brought up the “Myles Turner incident,” which stirred up a ton of controversy in late 2025. Turner accused the team of a lack of accountability and specifically named Antetokounmpo as a frequent latecomer.

He said that the player would “show up whenever he wants” to flights and other team activities. Naturally, a growing frustration in the locker room was sensed by the fans and NBA media as well. So to some, the trade to the Miami Heat did not come as a major surprise.

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After Antetokounmpo refused to greet the Bucks after winning, he was asked about the situation in the post-game press conference. “I don’t think it was weird. It wasn’t weird,” he said.

“Basketball is basketball,” the Greek star maintained. “I tried to go out there and do whatever I could to help my team.” Of course, Antetokounmpo was key to the Heat’s victory that night.

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He scored 27 points with a staggering 14 rebounds along with nine assists. Statistically, his performance was utterly brilliant. His teammate Bam Adebayo also showed up, scoring 26 points, while Davion Mitchell had 24 of his own.