D’Angelo Russell Becomes Laughing Stock Over Bold Comment Just Days Before Grizzlies Waived Him: “No Matter Where You Send Me…”

D’Lo is a man of many famous words. Somehow, they come back to haunt him. D’Angelo Russell has found himself at the center of intense online ridicule after a confident social media comment backfired within two and a half months of his latest trade. The man who likes himself with a chip on his shoulder was suddenly released from the Memphis Grizzlies in a roster-trimming move. The 30-year-old guard, who was selected second overall by the Lakers in the 2015 NBA Draft, saw his tenure with the Grizzlies end on September 25 before he ever stepped foot on the court for training camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

This just took the saga back to when Russell landed in Memphis as part of a massive six-team, 11-player trade in July that shipped him from the Washington Wizards. Shortly after news of the trade broke, an Instagram Swish Cultures shared a post welcoming the veteran guard to Memphis . Russell took to the comment section from his verified handle ‘@dloading’ to leave a defiant message for his critics: “No matter where you send me I’m still dangerous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, the comment reflected the unshakeable confidence of a former All-Star entering his 12th NBA season. However, the bold statement took a dramatic turn when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies had officially waived Russell.

Memphis released the veteran guard, who was entering the final year of a $5.97 million contract, to trim its roster and open up space to sign undrafted guard Brendan Hausen.



The move marked Russell’s third team change since February, following a chaotic stretch where he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to Washington in the Anthony Davis blockbuster deal before being rerouted to Memphis. Not to mention how the Wizards told him to stay at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twice this year alone not getting the chance to suit up for the team. And twice his confident words have been used against him in 2026.

Supporters and detractors alike spared no sympathy for the veteran guard, with many mocking his steep decline from his 2018–19 All-Star campaign with the Brooklyn Nets.



Having posted career-low averages of 10.2 points per game on 40.5 percent shooting from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc across 26 games last season, Russell’s bold declaration quickly morphed into prime meme material across the basketball world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Fans Roast D’Angelo Russell’s “Dangerous” Proclamation

Following news of his release, NBA fans quickly resurfaced Russell’s Instagram comment, turning his confident words into an instant punchline across social media platforms. Fans pointed out the irony of declaring oneself “dangerous” mere days before being waived by a rebuilding franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media users flooded online forums with sarcastic takes as an unattached free agent on the West Coast, joking, “Boutta be the most dangerous player on the Venice beach court.”

Some predicted Russell’s basketball future, with one fan mocking his prospective overseas options by writing, “He’s gonna be the next Marbury in China.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His now-infamous line to Nico Harrison, “I like me with a chip on my shoulder,” when he arrived in Dallas in 2025, is now being repeated everywhere. Even his social media handle, ‘dloading,’ is getting mocked:

“Been 10 yrs bro still loading and being waived🥀” Technically, this is the first time he’s being waived. He’s usually just traded or a free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The harsh roasts continued as fans questioned Russell’s standing in the league, “He’s a bum now… Just became a dangerous bum.”

Longtime league followers also brought up his past off-court reputation dating back to his rookie season in Los Angeles, with a fan remarking, “He a snitch. Of course he dangerous.”

When others aren’t tagging Nick Young for the famous locker room incident, commenters turned Russell’s own wording directly against him, noting hilariously, “Yeah to dangerous to be on the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst the heavy trolling, some observers offered a more grounded critique of his career trajectory and mindset, urging him to adjust his expectations if he hopes to remain in the NBA.



“Hope dlo really changes his ways and gets in a role that is asked for him still thinking ur that guy mentality is gonna have u playing ymca pick up hoops.”

As Russell enters unrestricted free agency, speculation has linked him to potential landing spots such as the Phoenix Suns due to his close personal friendship with star guard Devin Booker, or even the Miami Heat for a stylistic fit.



However, until he secures a new roster spot, his “dangerous” warning remains a cautionary tale of online bravado meeting the harsh reality of NBA roster cuts.