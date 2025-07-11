D’Angelo Russell’s Mental State Revealed After Suffering Financial Hit in Nico Harrison’s Offer

Since rising as an All-Star in Brooklyn, D’Angelo Russell’s NBA career hasn’t been easy. He’s been around the league, playing for the Timberwolves, Lakers, and even back to the Nets. However, it seemed he was always falling short. That tag can’t be stripped off easily. D’Lo still has a chance as he begins his journey with the redemption-hungry Dallas Mavericks.

Russell signed a two-year deal with the Mavericks as a free agent. It provides him with an opportunity to bounce back from one of his worst seasons. With Kyrie Irving out for the first phase, Russell’s ball handling and playmaking duties are crucial for the Mavericks’ success early on into the season.

Amidst such responsibility for a team that has the top pick in Cooper Flagg and a championship-worthy roster, how is Russell feeling? Such responsibilities could weigh heavily. But to Russell, this is something he does every day.

“My word is practice. I practice how to do everything. I practice how to handle my emotions,” Russell said during the Fanatics FanFest, as revealed in his YouTube video. At the end, that’s where confidence is built. And despite a poor season by his standards, D’Angelo Russell trusts the hard work he puts in to prepare for the NBA season.

Jan 4, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center.

“I practice on basketball. I practice on my future. I practice thought, how to love my lady. I practice how to be a father. Practice is my word,” Russell told a panel that had Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade.

His consistency is among the reasons D’Angelo Russell is an intriguing piece for every team. As a player, he does have the ability to elevate a roster. The Mavericks are hopeful to get the best version of him. Russell, too, is excited to see himself on a path of vengeance.

D’Angelo Russell is coming to restore his name

From the first time Nico Harrison called D’Angelo Russell, there was a tone of confidence. The Mavericks’ general manager revealed how the former Lakers guard fits into the system. Russell has the chance to do great things with the Mavericks. Additionally, he is also packed with motivation after the criticism he faced last season.

“I like me with a chip on my shoulder,” the veteran guard said about joining the Mavericks.

That chip is a big one. Joining the Dallas Mavericks does give Russell a chance to seriously compete for a championship. But it also signals a major drop in his stock. His last contract was for 2 years $36 million from the Los Angeles Lakers. His salary over the next two years won’t even be close to what he made last season.

It’s a difficult reality to come to terms with. But it’s not the end of the line. Especially with Kyrie Irving out, D’Lo has a great chance to establish himself as a top point guard in the league. He has scorers all around him and a team that is a compact defensive unit. Even after KAI’s return, Russell will still have a major role playing with the second unit.

Remember, the Mavericks have got D’Angelo Russell at a major bargain. But the former Nets All-Star remains grounded. He’s starving to prove his worth on the court. And this chance with the Mavericks could set him up to do so perfectly.