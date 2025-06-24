Daniel Gafford’s $54M Decision Triggers Trade Warning as Kyrie Irving’s Contract Gets Major Update

It’s the season of trades and rumors, and no franchise escapes the loops. Forget small vs. big market—welcome to the trade market circus, where every deal teeters between genius and chaos. Take the Dallas Mavericks. Who imagined they’d cheat their 1.8% Draft lottery odds? Yet, they did. Still, that’s hardly their biggest headline, because, let’s face it, you know how things are about to look on June 25. However, with Daniel Gafford locking in his future, the question isn’t what he signed, but why it matters.

Gafford has played his cards; the center has signed a three-year contract extension worth close to $60 million, ESPN reported on Monday. Meanwhile, veteran insider Marc Stein said the numbers are $6 million less, that is, $54 million. In NBA contracts, if a team offers a full four-year extension or exceeds a certain dollar amount, it can trigger restrictions like a six-month trade block. The first year typically allows up to 120% of the previous salary, with 5% annual raises, making the contract structure crucial for trade flexibility.

So, when you look at that $54 million, as Marc Stein said, the “Oh, the Mavericks did this on purpose so he’s still trade eligible,” automatically plays in your head. Nick Angstadt explains on Locked On Mavericks that “It [the extension] being three years and specifically $54 million,” is more than just math—it signals trade savvy.

He points out that other extensions with generous 5% raises usually trigger a six‑month trade freeze. He says, “Then we get the clarification that it’s $54 million, the clarification that it’s specifically the number just below the threshold that makes him still eligible to be traded.” So, “Well, they signed him…that means they’re keeping Daniel Gafford.” But co-host, Isaac Harris said, “It does not.” Simply put, a contract extension isn’t keep Gafford safe in Dallas.

Daniel Gafford just pulled off a masterstroke—and so did Dallas. “One, I want to point out, he could have gotten the four-year number, which is around $90 million.” That route would’ve triggered a six-month no-trade clause. But instead, “it’s a three-year, $54 million.” Why? Because smart money talks, and Dallas wanted leverage. Gafford stays tradable, the deal stays slick.

Isaac Harris didn’t hide his admiration. “Not only is he still trade-eligible, but I honestly love it all the way around. I thought it was a great move for Dallas.” And he’s not wrong. “Because, one, you start looking at the number, and I immediately started comparing it. I thought Daniel Gafford’s number was going to be 22, 23—somewhere in that range—whatever his next contract is for, whatever his next team was.” It’s chess, not checkers.

This isn’t just contract theory; it’s cap-space alchemy. “That’s why we’ve kind of naturally thrown him out there in some of these trade scenarios. It’s like, all right, are you going to invest $25 million a year in Daniel Gafford? Because he deserves it.” His playstyle commands respect. “He’s a good center in the league. I think he’s a really good starting center.” And now, he’s priced just right.

For context, Gafford’s previous extension was no joke either. “In 2025-26, the 26-year-old Gafford is set to earn $14.4 million per Spotrac in the final year of a three-year, $40.2 million contract extension he signed in 2021 with the Washington Wizards.” According to ESPN, “Gafford’s agents — Mike George and Shy Saee of Klutch Sports — worked with Dallas officials on the new deal, which runs through the 2028-29 season.” So yes, this one’s a win-win with a whisper of ‘watch this space.’

And in this mix, let’s not forget the Dallas Mavericks leader, Kyrie Irving. The superstar has yet to sign his extension with the franchise. This means the suspense remains in its place. But hey, there might be some interesting updates.

After Daniel Gafford, Kyrie Irving’s contract talks with the Mavs take center stage

Kyrie Irving has a major decision to make by Tuesday. All eyes are on his player option. He could opt out and enter free agency. Many believe that’s the likely move. “He could opt in and keep that number at a pre-higher number, like that 43 number, and sign an extension on top of that,” Isaac Harris explained. There are a couple of routes that the 33-year-old veteran guard could take around his contract.

“The best team-friendly thing to happen would be Kyrie opts out. He signs the two-plus-one deal. You get him under $40 million that first year to save some money. It helps get under the apron. It opens up an exception, and it gives you more flexibility. The rest of the money can be added later in the next two years.”

Kyrie Irving holds the keys to Dallas’ offseason puzzle. With a $44 million player option looming, he can either opt in and extend later or hit free agency with full freedom. While no real shift suggests he’s leaving, the suspense lingers. All signs point to Dallas aiming for a new three-year deal—likely echoing his original $120 million pact.

So, in Dallas, the drama isn’t done—it’s just getting cinematic. With Daniel Gafford’s clever extension setting the tone, all eyes now lock onto Kyrie Irving’s next move. Will he dance into free agency or craft a cap-friendly masterpiece? The Mavericks aren’t just building a roster; they’re scripting a blockbuster. Stay tuned—the final act hasn’t even started.