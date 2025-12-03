Danilo Gallinari’s Net Worth in 2025: Contract, Salary, Career Earnings and More

Former NBA forward Danilo Gallinari has recently announced his retirement, marking 14 years in the NBA and six years abroad. The 37-year-old was the 6th overall pick in 2008, and was well known for his great scoring ability and tenures with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Now that he’s walking away from the game, many might be curious about his net worth.

What is Danilo Gallinari’s Net Worth?

According to Money.it, Gallinari has amassed a net worth of about $32 million. Over his 14 years in the NBA, the forward played for the Knicks, the Nuggets, the LA Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Atlanta Hawks, the Washington Wizards, the Detroit Pistons, and the Milwaukee Bucks, bringing size and scoring wherever he went, but was slowed by various injuries, including two ACL tears.

Danilo Gallinari’s Career Earnings

Year Team Salary 2008-09 New York Knicks $2,873,520 2009-10 New York Knicks $3089,040 2010-11 Denver Nuggets $3,304,560 2011-12 Denver Nuggets $4,190,182 2012-13 Denver Nuggets $9,439,000 2013-14 Denver Nuggets $10,146,925 2014-15 Denver Nuggets $10,854,850 2015-16 Denver Nuggets $14,000,000 2016-17 Denver Nuggets $15,050,000 2017-18 LA Clippers $20,559,599 2018-19 LA Clippers $21,587,579 2019-20 Oklahoma City Thunder $22,615,559 2020-21 Atlanta Hawks $19,500,000 2021-22 Atlanta Hawks $20,475,000 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs $13,000,000 2022-23 Boston Celtics $6,479,000 2023-24 Detroit Pistons $6,802,950 2023-24 Milwaukee Bucks $1,047,112

In total, the Italian has made over $205 million over his career.

Danilo Gallinari’s Brand Endorsements

Danilo Gallinari has secured numerous endorsement deals throughout his career. Before being drafted into the NBA, he signed an endorsement deal with Reebok, and it resulted in his signature shoe, called “The Rooster.” In addition to that, he also signed a deal with Italian clothing brand Paul&Shark in 2021, as well as with Kia Motors Italy, focusing on social initiatives.

USA Today via Reuters Apr 12, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Danilo Gallinari (12) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m delighted with this collaboration,” Gallinari said, “Not only for its social value, but also for the positive effects it can have on young people, the city, and the values ​​of integration.”

With Kia, he has worked on refurbishment of abandoned basketball courts in Milan, and has made public appearances during a Meet and Greet at the LA Auto Show at the Kia Booth, though this was due to him being on the LA Clippers, who have partnered with Kia in the past.

Danilo Gallinari’s Investments and Business Ventures

Danilo Gallinari had a team of financial advisors at Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management and has publicly spoken about investing early in one’s NBA career, especially since the average NBA career lasts just about five years.

“Only in those years playing are you going to make a huge amount of money,” he told Forbes. “There’s a great chance you won’t make that much money in any other job you get the rest of your life, so you have to use those years to invest, and use that money to make more money for the future when you aren’t getting that money anymore.”

However, the details of his business ventures and investments are not known.

Gallinari remains one of the most iconic Nuggets in the pre-Nikola Jokic era, and had a successful, 14-year tenure in the NBA, earning over $205 million in earnings. Now, as the Italian legend steps away from the game, we congratulate him on a storied career.