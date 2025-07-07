Darius Bazley Net Worth in 2025: Lakers Star’s Salary, Contract, and Endorsements

“I took like two weeks off after the season ended, then got straight to it… I’m glad you noticed, makes me feel good. I do not know the exact number I put on, I just know I was working.” That was Darius Bazley, a former first-round pick with all the talent in the world, reflecting on his relentless offseason grind. That dedication has long defined his journey—from a highly touted prospect with the Oklahoma City Thunder to a player now battling to secure his place in the league.

After bouncing around the NBA and logging time in the G-League, Bazley is currently suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Summer League, a crucial opportunity that could shape the next chapter of his professional career. As he continues to prove himself on the court, there’s also growing interest in how his efforts have translated off of it. With that in mind, let’s turn to the financial side of things—Darius Bazley’s net worth in 2025, including details on his Lakers salary, contract situation, and endorsement deals.

What is Darius Bazley’s net worth?

Unlike a lot of other players, Bazley’s financial story isn’t about big deals. Instead, he’s a young player who got a big paycheck early in his career and is now working hard to get his next one. He’s always kept a down-to-earth view of his career, once saying, “It helps a lot because we’re so young, especially after a long offseason, and you come back around what feels like family.” That focus on the team and working hard, rather than just the money, really shows what he’s all about.

While there isn’t any exact public information about Darius Bazley’s precise net worth, we bring you his worth by calculating how much he’s earned in his career. His money mostly comes from his NBA contracts, especially his first big rookie deal. So, if you add all that up, his estimated net worth is somewhere around $11-$12 million.

Darius Bazley’s contract breakdown

Darius Bazley is currently in a bit of a tricky spot with his contract. After the Utah Jazz let him go in July 2024, he’s now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025 Summer League on what’s probably an “Exhibit 10” or training camp deal. This means his contract isn’t guaranteed, and he’s basically playing to earn a spot on the Lakers’ main roster or a two-way contract.

His last guaranteed contract was a three-year, $5.7 million deal he signed with the Utah Jazz, though he was waived before that deal could become fully guaranteed. His career since his first rookie contract ended has been a series of short-term deals and chances to prove himself. Even from early on, Bazley knew his path wouldn’t be easy.

Back in 2018, he was quoted saying, “I know there’s going to be adversity… I have to take it straight on… It’s not going to be easy, but I’ll get through it.” His very first contract, after he was drafted 23rd overall in 2019, was a standard rookie deal for four years and $11.46 million with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here’s a breakdown of that first contract:

2019-20 $2,284,800 2020-21 $2,399,160 2021-22 $2,513,040 2022-23 $4,264,629

Darius Bazley’s career earnings and endorsements

Over his five seasons in the NBA, Darius Bazley has made over $12 million just from his contracts. Most of that money came from his first four-year rookie deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

2019-20 Oklahoma City Thunder $2,284,800 2020-21 Oklahoma City Thunder $2,399,160 2021-22 Oklahoma City Thunder $2,513,040 2022-23 Phoenix Suns $4,264,628 2023-24 Philadelphia 76ers $124,425 2023-24 Utah Jazz $500,000 Total $12,086,053

Darius Bazley’s mental toughness is evident in the bold, unconventional choices he made early in his career—most notably, skipping college and heading straight to the G League. Explaining his decision at the time, he said, “In the G League every day, I’m going to be competing with and against NBA talent… I grow most when I’m challenged.”

He saw it as a personal bet on himself, stating, “I’m viewing this next year as an investment in myself… while the spotlight is on the players who do [college], I’m going to be grinding.” At the core of this decision was a mindset forged in resilience: “You just have to be mentally strong.” Part of what made Bazley’s path so revolutionary was his deal with New Balance.

Often mistaken for a traditional NIL deal, it wasn’t that at all—because Bazley had already chosen to forgo college, NCAA rules didn’t apply. Instead, what he signed was a multi-year endorsement and internship agreement that guaranteed him at least $1 million, with the potential to earn up to $14 million based on performance incentives.

The most groundbreaking part? The internship. While other top prospects were suiting up for college basketball, Bazley was working behind the scenes at New Balance—learning the business, shadowing marketing teams, and gaining real-world experience, all while training for the NBA draft.

What is Darius Bazley’s salary?

Darius Bazley’s salary for the upcoming 2025-26 season isn’t guaranteed right now. He’s playing on a Summer League contract with the Lakers, hoping to earn a spot on their 15-man roster or land a two-way deal. How he performs in Las Vegas could be the deciding factor in shaping his next NBA opportunity.

And if his most recent showing is anything to go by, he’s making a strong case. In the Lakers’ Summer League win over the Miami Heat, Bazley looked like a man on a mission, dropping 16 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. It was the kind of all-around, high-energy performance the Lakers are hoping to see.

Especially after a quieter 10-point game in the opener, this bounce-back effort was exactly what he needed. He’s got the tools. Now he just needs to show consistency. If he can keep it up, he might become one of the offseason’s biggest steals. If not, his future in the league remains uncertain.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (4) shoots the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the kind of make-or-break moment that Bazley has been quietly preparing for since he entered the league. Back in 2019, reflecting on his early days as a teenage pro, he shared, “I sit back sometimes and I just look [at] where I was, where I am now, and how much more I have to go… You’re 19, but you’re in a men’s league. This is a grown man’s league… I’ve got to realize that I’m young.” Despite the pressure, he always leaned into the experience, valuing not just the minutes but the memories.

“The relationships that I share with each of my teammates… I love coming in every day… Just being around everyone… Just being able to go into the locker room and laugh.” Oklahoma City Thunder wasn’t just his first NBA stop—it was home. “Honestly, for me, I love this city… The people here, they’re really genuine… People actually care.”

His time under veterans like Chris Paul also shaped him, with Bazley once saying, “It’s been great because [Paul] teaches you so much. Even though we were just playing one-on-one, he was stopping and just saying you can do this or you can do that.” Now, he’s putting all of that experience, growth, and hunger on display in Las Vegas. For Bazley, it’s not just about making the roster—it’s about proving that he belongs.