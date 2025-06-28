Darius Garland & 5 Cavs Players’ Future in Jeopardy Amid Unusual Lonzo Ball Trade

Eight years in the league, and two missed seasons later, Lonzo Ball is packing bags again. The air in Chicago shifted as the 2025 NBA Draft called it a day. However, who knew that the Bulls would lock horns but not in a feisty way? Instead, they’re locking horns in agreement, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are into the mix. Interesting, isn’t it? But what if this shift brings risks for Darius Garland? He’s been in radar for changes for a while, too!

The Chicago Bulls are keeping the offseason interesting. Instead of playing it safe, they’ve joined hands with a division rival. A veteran is on the move, and it’s all part of a bigger puzzle. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Chicago is clearly done waiting around. They’re making bold plays now.

Per reports, “the Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro,” Charania tweeted on Saturday. Simply put, Chicago is dealing their guard in exchange for the 24-year-old wing with five years of NBA experience under his belt.

Isaac Okoro suited up for 55 games with the Cavaliers last season, helping them secure a dominant 64-18 record—the best in the East. The 24-year-old logged just over 19 minutes per night, contributing 6.1 points and shooting a sharp 37.1% from deep. In the postseason, he appeared in all nine games, averaging 14.2 minutes and 4.6 points.

Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball made his long-awaited return. After missing more than two full seasons with knee issues, the 27-year-old finally stepped back onto the hardwood in 2024-25. He played 35 games for the Bulls, starting in 14. Ball averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Even more impressive, he picked up 1.3 steals per game while regaining his rhythm.

However, if the theory and calculations turn out to be true, as many insiders and experts are assuming, then this trade could open new trouble gates for stars like Darius Garland. Simply put, the 25-year-old guard and four other players of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ future with the franchise could be in major jeopardy.

Lonzo Ball’s odd trade throws Darius Garland & 5 other Cavs players into uncertainty’s shadows

The Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers agreed on a straight swap: Lonzo Ball to Cleveland for Isaac Okoro. As it stands, Chicago will be limited by the first apron with $54.7 M in space and just two roster spots. Meanwhile, Cleveland sits $8.9 M over the second apron with four slots open. No draft picks were involved. Yet whispers suggest the Cavs might unload another core piece to undo that second‑apron strain.

Isaac Okoro enters the final year of a $38 million deal, carrying an $11 million cap hit. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball’s $10 million per year contract runs through 2027 under Bird rights. With Cleveland sitting $8.9 million over the second apron, tough calls may follow. Darius Garland’s $39.4 million, Jarrett Allen’s $20 million, and De’Andre Hunter’s $23.3 million deals could be next. Even Max Strus ($15.9M) and Dean Wade ($6.2M) aren’t entirely safe.

The Bulls made their move, but the real storm may hit Cleveland. With Ball in and Okoro out, the Cavaliers inch closer to a financial cliff. Now, big names like Garland, Allen, and Hunter stand in uncertain light. As the dust settles, one thing is clear—this trade was only the first domino.