Darius Garland Sends Clear Warning to Lakers After Breaking Silence on Clippers Trade

Jan 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) stands on the court during a timeout in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Jan 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) stands on the court during a timeout in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

This season has been a rollercoaster for LA Clippers point guard Darius Garland. After starting the season late following offseason surgery on his toe, he looked significantly hobbled in his time on the floor with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After injuring his other toe, the guard was traded in a blockbuster midseason trade for James Harden. Now, he’s broken his silence on the trade.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I tip my hat off to the whole Cleveland organization,” Garland told veteran reporter Marc Spears during an interview. “But now I’m in another good situation over here in L.A., trying to do something, trying to rebuild this whole brand of the Clippers, and try to make it one of the biggest teams in L.A.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The first half of Garland’s statement was gracious, but the second sounded like a mission statement. The Clippers face off against the Lakers tonight, albeit Garland, who is still recovering from his injuries.

The Clippers haven’t been more relevant than the Lakers for most of their time spent together in Los Angeles apart from the early 2010s, when Chris Paul and Blake Griffin ran the most highlight-heavy offense in recent NBA history while the Lakers were going through a period of turbulence in Kobe Bryant’s final years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making the Clippers bigger than the Lakers at this point is going to be exceptionally difficult, especially considering the star power. Both teams have established veterans in Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James, but the star power gap between Garland and Luka Doncic is quite large one. If Garland really means what he says, he has his work cut out for him once he returns from injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Darius Garland is a Second-Generation Clipper in a New Era for Him and the Team

Darius Garland’s trade to the LA Clippers carries a lot of symbolism. With this move, Garland now joins the same franchise that his father, Winston, also played for from 1989 to 1991. The youngster is also familiar with LA through his offseason workouts in the city, as well as Klutch Sports, his representation, being based in LA.

Imago Image credits Imagn

Garland has already expressed much excitement about the Clippers’ home arena, raving about the 360-degree ‘halo’ scoreboard as well as the “Wall” section within the Intuit Dome. The guard added that the fan section reminds him of college venues, something that was a goal of team owner Steve Balmer when Intuit Dome was constructed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even when I walk around in L.A., I see a lot of Clippers stuff,” Garland admitted. “I didn’t expect to see a lot of Clippers stuff and a lot of fans coming up telling me, ‘Congratulations,’ they ‘can’t wait until I get back on the floor,’ taking pictures. And just little stuff [like that] is super cool to have in a big city like this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s clear that the team’s fans have already embraced him as the piece to bridge the gap between their previous era of Paul George, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard, and whatever might await them in the future, but it’s clear that Garland is taking the challenge of making the Clippers relevant again personally.