Dawn Staley Emerges as Mavs Head Coaching Candidate After Jason Kidd Exit: Report

Just 3 days after Jason Kidd vacated the head coaching position, the Dallas Mavericks are quick on the market with their search. The franchise’s new president of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri, called it “the right moment for a new direction for our team.” With the rebuild now focused on ROTY Cooper Flagg, Dawn Staley, who has 26 years of head-coaching experience at the college level, could be the next fit.

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Staley, the WNBA great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, has won three national championships in her 18-year run as South Carolina women’s basketball coach. According to Christian Clark of The Athletic, ” One NBA executive told The Athletic that it wouldn’t be shocking if the Mavericks wanted to interview Staley.”

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Clark also pointed out that Ujiri has no problem interviewing great women personnel fit for the NBA job. He did so with the Toronto Raptors three years ago, speaking to Becky Hammond. And last year, the Knicks interviewed Dawn Staley for the head coaching role. Earlier this year, South Carolina head coach even stated her intention of accepting the head coaching position in the NBA.

“I would have had to do it,” Staley said on the “Post Moves” podcast in April. “Not just for me. For women. To break (that door) open. I would have had to. It’s the New York Knicks.” During that interview, she also stated, “But I’ll say this, no NBA team is ready for a female coach right now.” Those feelings can change if Masai Ujiri and the Mavs front office have a very detailed conversation. After all, Staley’s resume is stacked.

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After taking over the women’s basketball job at South Carolina in 2008, she has won 511 games from 625. During that period, the Gamecocks won three national championships and were 10-time SEC regular season champions. Staley is also a four-time Naismith Head Coach of the Year Award winner and led the women’s Team USA squad in the 2020 Summer Olympics to a gold medal.

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Other targets emerge after Jason Kidd’s exit

Clark also noted that Dawn Staley could be in the running with four other shortlisted candidates. San Antonio Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney was previously one of the coaches under Jason Kidd at the Mavericks. Could he return after just 1 year with the Spurs? Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori has interviewed for several other head coaching positions in the NBA in the last several years. Portland Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter has won a championship as a player with the Spurs and recently led the Blazers to the playoffs despite Damian Lillard being sidelined due to injury.

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The final name, which is gaining more steam, seems to be that of Duke head coach Jon Scheyer. He previously coached the current Mavs star Cooper Flagg during his one-and-done season with the Blue Devils. If any of them, including Staley, becomes the head coach, then the task at hand will be tough. Dallas finished just 26-56 during the 2025-26 season. Next year, Kyrie Irving could still be fit and have two years remaining on his current contract.

It will be the first time that Kai and Flagg will be on the hardwood together, which is something Jason Kidd never experienced. But his five-season tenure came to an end, which included a Western Conference Finals trip in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024.