De’Aaron Fox Makes Emotional Admission About Best Decision After Spurs’ $229M Deal

ByShweta Das

Aug 6, 2025 | 4:29 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

In a summer where the NBA world buzzed over the Spurs’ $229M blockbuster signing, De’Aaron Fox made headlines with something more personal, and arguably more meaningful. On Instagram, the Sacramento Kings star posted a heartfelt anniversary tribute to his wife, Recee Fox.

“Best decision I’ve ever made. 3 down! Happy Anniversary baby 💕”, he captioned a photo carousel of the couple dressed to the nines, soundtracked by Justin Bieber’s “Holy.” Beyond the hardwood, Fox’s best decision was love. Married to former McDonald’s All-American Recee Caldwell, now Recee Fox, the couple’s bond is rooted in basketball, faith, and mutual respect. “I trust her opinion. She worked in player development in the NBA,” Fox said.

What makes things interesting is the fact that the confession comes just a day after signing a mega $229 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

This is a Developing Story…

