“It might take a while to get pen to paper, but in all likelihood, the Spurs and Fox will come to an agreement eventually,” wrote NBA reporter Jeje Gomez barely 7 hours before a contract extension deal was finally reached between the San Antonio Spurs and De’Aaron Fox. Having traded several big assets like Tre Jones, Zach Collins, Cidy Sissoko, and three first-round picks for Fox, it was only a matter of time before they extended the point guard after his 17-game run in the 2024-25 season. The only question was: How much richer would it make him?

Well, judging from the terms of the extension, Fox will end up being ranked in the Top 25 highest-paid players for the 2026-27 season! Before we go into the contract, however, let us also take a look at the current wealth the Spurs star has managed to accumulate.

What is De’Aaron Fox’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, De’Aaron Fox’s current net worth is listed as $100 million.

De’Aaron Fox’s Contract Breakdown

On August 4th, 2025, De’Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs agreed to a 4-year, $228 million maximum contract extension. As Marca highlighted, his new average annual salary of $57.25 million, which comes into effect from the 2026-27 season, will make Fox the fourth-highest-paid player in the league.

Fox was eligible for a contract extension with the Sacramento Kings last summer, where he could have earned $165 million on a three-year extension on his rookie-max contract. However, he ended up passing on that opportunity to join the San Antonio Spurs.

As reported by ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the 2023 NBA All-Star is now the 53rd player under the current CBA to sign a veteran extension. De’Aaron Fox’s importance is reflected in his starting salary, since he will be worth 30% of the 2026-27 cap. Plus, based on the NBA’s projected 7% increase, his four-year contract would be worth a total of $222.4 million over four seasons, potentially rising to $228.6 million if the cap rises by the maximum allowable 10% next year.

The following table highlights Fox’s current contract year and the four-year veteran max extension with the San Antonio Spurs, totaling $228.6 million from 2026–2030.

Year Annual Salary 2025-26 $37.1 million 2026-27 $51.0 million 2027-28 $55.1 million 2028-29 $59.2 million 2029-30 $63.3 million Total(Extension) $228.6 million

De’Aaron Fox’s Career Earnings

Year Team Salary 2017-18 Sacramento Kings $4,609,200 2018-19 Sacramento Kings $5,470,920 2019-20 Sacramento Kings $6,392,760 2020-21 Sacramento Kings $8,099,627 2021-22 Sacramento Kings $28,103,500 2022-23 Sacramento Kings $30,351,780 2023-24 Sacramento Kings $32,600,060 2024-25 San Antonio Spurs $37,096,620

De’Aaron Fox’s College and Professional Career

De’Aaron Fox committed to the University of Kentucky back in November 2015. He chose the Wildcats over Kansas, Louisville, Arizona, and LSU. In his sole season in Kentucky (2016-17), he averaged 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists. On the shooting front, he averaged 5.9-12.4 (47.9%) field goals, 0.5-1.9 (24.6%) 3-pointers, and 4.3-5.9 (73.6%) free throws.

Fox’s potential was evident from his early days with the Wildcats. He led the team to the SEC title in March 2017, beating Arkansas in the finals. Fox contributed a team-high 18 points, eventually winning the tournament MVP.

Despite having played just one season of college football, Fox was drafted as the 5th overall pick by the Kings in 2017. And in hindsight, it’s fair to say that De’Aaron made the right choice. He’s played 531 games in the NBA, averaging 21.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, and was also named to the All-Star team in 2023. That same year, Fox was also named the inaugural recipient of the NBA Clutch Player of the Year Award.

De’Aaron Fox is qa rising star in the NBA, and certainly deserves this well-earned increment in contract. Now, the Spurs have a base with Fox and Victor Wembanyama locked in, to build upon and be a serious challenger for the championship.