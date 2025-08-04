De’Aaron Fox’s Wife Is ‘Inseparable’ From Savannah James’ Creation Amid $229M News

In the bustling world of celebrity entrepreneurship, where new brands pop up almost daily, it takes something truly special to stand out. And when it comes to redefining skincare for everyone, Savannah James’ Reframe has absolutely captured the spotlight since its launch in May 2025. The best part? It’s not just another popular face. It’s a brand built on a powerful mission to tackle the long-standing inequities in product testing, working hand-in-hand with Howard University’s College of Dermatology to guarantee real efficacy across every single skin tone on the Fitzpatrick Scale. When a product is this genuinely effective, it resonates with those who truly understand what it means to demand excellence, especially individuals navigating high-pressure environments where self-care isn’t a luxury, but a necessity.

And recently, one such figure, intimately familiar with the demands of professional sports, quietly revealed her new essential staple.

That discerning voice belongs to none other than Recee Fox, wife of San Antonio Spurs star De’Aaron Fox. Recee is a big presence within the Spurs WAGs community, especially since her previous career in player development for other NBA teams. So, when she offers a glimpse into her personal self-care routine, we pay attention.

Just recently, via a bathroom selfie on her Instagram story, Mrs. Fox showcased her go-to skincare favorites. And right there, front and center, was Savannah James’ Reframe line. Her candid statement summed it up perfectly: “Reframe and I have been inseparable.” Among the visible gems on her shelf were the Pigment Processor Daily Brightening Serum – a real game-changer for targeting inflamed melanin – Compression Complex Facial Sculpting Cream (boasting that unique “peach gum” technology for immediate results), and the Circadian Cream Overnight Collagen Seal, all part of Savannah’s own skincare regimen.

Interestingly, Recee’s enthusiastic endorsement arrives at an incredibly pivotal, perhaps even nerve-wracking, time for the Fox family. How, you ask? The future of De’Aaron Fox’s four-year, $229 million extension with the Spurs remains uncertain.

De’Aaron Fox’s Spurs negotiations face roadblocks

This month is pretty big for Recee and De’Aaron Fox. The couple is probably preparing for their daughter, Poppy’s, birthday soon. But Fox has to swipe a 9-figure deal first. The 27-year-old became eligible for the massive $229 million contract extension. And all signs point to his wanting to be a franchise player for the Spurs.

However, NBA insiders reported that his contract discussions have been put on hold. Fox had a promising season when he was traded from the Kings to the Spurs mid-season, averaging 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game across 17 appearances. He sustained a season-ending finger injury that required surgery. He even backed out of Stephen Curry and Under Armor‘s Curry Brand World Tour in Asia for an unspecified muscle strain.

It’s unclear if the injury is playing a part in the delay. That hasn’t stopped the trade rumor mill from buzzing.

Fox was eligible for a similar four-year contract as Luka Doncic. But he just signed a three-year deal with the Lakers worth $165 million and a player option for the final year. With Victor Wembanyama also eligible for an extension next year, the Spurs will have to decide if they want to invest in Fox as much as the Lakers invested in Doncic. Crucially, insiders believe he might agree to less than the $229 million in order to stay. Limiting the investment on Fox will also allow the Spurs to maximise around the younger core of Stephon Castle and Carter Bryant.

Through all this professional uncertainty, Recee’s recent updates offer a comforting look inside their home. Fox is reportedly diligently rehabbing his injuries, yes, but also cherishing quality time with his wife and their children, Reign and Poppy. In a period that could be filled with anxiety, Recee’s public embrace of a calming, effective self-care routine isn’t just a product endorsement; it feels like a subtle, powerful statement about finding stability and balance amidst the swirling rumors and high-stakes talks. For fans and the family alike, there’s a collective hope that this fam stays firmly rooted in San Antonio.