Deandre Ayton Breaks Silence After Controversial Ejection vs Rockets: “Looked Crazy on Camera”

Everyone was stunned when Deandre Ayton was ejected in Game 4 against the Houston Rockets. A “kind soul,” as JJ Redick explained, appeared to hit his elbow on Alperen Sengun’s head. Officials declared it “excessive and unnecessary”. But Ayton never meant it. The Lakers center was actually expecting to take a blunt hit from Sengun during the sequence.

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“I was really just trying to brace the contact of Sengün, and we’re both sweaty guys. I just slipped off his shoulder. my elbow hit him right there above his shoulders and, I know it looked crazy on camera, but I’m not no guy who’s a dirty player plays like that,” Ayton explained after the game.

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It was the first time in Ayton’s career that he’d been ejected. The game itself featured five technical fouls. Tempers did flare, with both teams almost coming together at the end of the game. Despite the bad blood that developed in that brief moment, even Alperen Sengun supported Deandre Ayton.

“I don’t want to make the officials crazy, but I didn’t expect him to be ejected. I think it was a little bit soft,” the Rockets center added.

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The ejection interrupted Deandre Ayton’s best game of this series. He was the Lakers’ offensive engine, scoring 19 points with 10 rebounds in just 25 minutes. His inclusion wouldn’t have changed the game all that much. The Rockets still outscored the Lakers by 19 in his minutes. However, the game could have been closer than it ended.

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The Purple and Gold only had success inside the paint, as they only hit five of their 22 three-point attempts. With 23 turnovers that the Rockets precisely made them pay for, the Lakers still outscored them 54-46 inside the paint. Ayton also helped secure rebounds, being the only Laker with more than 5.

Without him on the floor, the Lakers fell deeper into the hole their shooting inefficiency caused.

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LeBron James takes blame for uncharacteristic Game 4 performance

The box score may suggest the Lakers let Houston do whatever they want. 115 points is a high number considering the physicality of the series. But LeBron James was blunt in his assessment.

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“Defense wasn’t our problem tonight,” James said. “It was our offense.”

James contributed largely to the Lakers’ streaky offense. He had eight of the 23 turnovers, which gifted the Rockets 30 points. Defensively, the Lakers were still disruptive. Houston only made two more field goals despite the large turnover disparity. The Lakers mostly dealt with broken possessions.

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The Rockets had 17 steals. It forced the Purple and Gold to be thoroughly cautious when trying to stitch together a few passes. The offense wasn’t as fluid, and James was first to take accountability. “My turnovers were unacceptable,” he said. At this point, with both Doncic and Reaves out, the 22-time All-Star has the responsibility of making the reads and decisions that majorly dictate the Lakers’ offensive performances.

The Lakers can’t afford to get complacent now. Although the series shifts back to LA and they have a 3-1 advantage, momentum resides with the Rockets. LeBron James and the team understand the importance of finishing the series in Game 5. Do you think they will do it? Let us know your views in the comments below.